As part of its ongoing commitment to improving the quality of life in the communities it serves, California Water Service’s Marysville District donated more than $24,000 to local community organizations in 2020.
The contributions went to organizations that provide veteran services, assistance for at-risk or underserved communities, educational services, and healthcare; groups that support economic growth; and local first responders. The Twin Cities Rescue Mission, Habitat for Humanity, and Yuba Sutter Stand Down are among last year’s recipients.
Additionally, to help alleviate some of the financial strain for customers who lost their jobs or were otherwise hard hit financially by the coronavirus pandemic, the company forgave a portion of past-due water bill balances for those who fell behind because of the pandemic. The contributions and bill assistance are part of the utility’s philanthropic giving program and do not affect customers’ water bills.
“With so much financial hardship in our community last year, we wanted to focus our giving on organizations that could best support Marysville Residents,” said Evan Markey, District Manager. “California Water Service is thoroughly committed to delivering quality, service, and value to our communities, and it is a privilege to be able to give back every year in this way.”
