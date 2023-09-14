Last month, Center Stage Productions closed out a knockout run of “Seussical,” a comedic musical based on the classic works of Dr. Seuss, at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City.
This was the first full-length show produced by the company and patrons are already eager to know what might be in store next year. “Frozen,” “Peter Pan,” and “Aladdin” have all been rumored but co-founders Corey and Morgan Kersting are still keeping a tight lip.
“It’s going to be hard to find a production that tops ‘Seussical,’” said Corey Kersting. “We want to make sure there’s enough parts to include a large cast, but also something that is feasible to pull off and maintain the show’s quality.”
Quality over quantity appears to be the motto for this up-and-coming youth-centered company. Its brief two-week run hosted just six performances, leaving every show sold out and audiences begging for more. But the directors did not skimp on the casting.
A few key roles were alternated to give each talented performer a chance to shine. Cast A featured Emily Hessler as JoJo and Zoe DeMeritt as Young Kangaroo, while Cast B swung in Addison Kersting and Camzin Black.
While technically considered a youth production, the skill and execution seemed on par with some professional-level shows playing in Sacramento and Chico. Creative ingenuity was seen across the board from the costumes and set design to lighting, props, choreography, and blocking. Theatrically speaking, the most outstanding number had to be “Havin’ A Hunch,” which featured a tap dancing number by Cameron Kersting and an eerily captivating lighting effect accomplished with just two flash lights.
“We kind of discovered that by accident,” explained Morgan Kersting. “During the rehearsal process we experimented with the idea and the shadows looked so cool we decided to keep it.”
Indeed, large dancing shadows filled the theater, exaggerating the Cat’s hat and filling the room with a spooky mesmerizing energy. Special effects like this can quickly eat up a theater’s budget, but a little back to basics creativity proves just how far one’s imagination can carry a show. Ironically, this ties right back into one of the show’s primary themes as little JoJo and Horton learn that their “thinks” are what make them uniquely special – even if they accidentally cause a little trouble every now and again.
Vocally, “Seussical” hit another home run even without the aid of a live orchestra. Kersting’s skill as a conductor and musical educator were evident in both his arrangements and sound board execution. Aside from the killer vocals of star characters such as JoJo, Horton, Gertrude, and Cat, audiences were equally impressed with the range of supporting characters such as General Schmitz, played by Katie Benson, and the leading Wickersham brother, Kiara Marino.
“This is what it’s about,” said David Read, executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. “Supporting the arts and giving our local youth a place to develop their talent in a safe and professional atmosphere is one of our primary goals and joys.”
The impeccable casting was supported by equally engaging choreography – not too much but not too little. Each character seemed confident in their role and scene changes went on without a hitch, a feat some might consider a miracle given the amount of children on stage. Other memorable moments include Whos toppling over one another in gravity defying terror, the abandonment of amazing Mayzie’s giant red egg, and a couple of show stealing baby Kangaroos.
“Youth theater has this unique and candid way of pulling the community together,” said Matt DeMeritt, a parent volunteer and the arts director and theater teacher at Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts. “Finding that commonality and being able to celebrate that is such an important part of the arts.”
In total, nearly 40 children participated in Center Stage’s production of “Seussical” with an age range of 7 to 17. Those interested in learning more about Center Stage Productions, or enrolling in one of their upcoming workshops, can do so online at centerstageys.org.