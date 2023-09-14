'Seussical'

The full cast “Seussical,” put on by Center Stage Productions this summer with a sellout run at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City.

 Courtesy of Center Stage Productions

Last month, Center Stage Productions closed out a knockout run of “Seussical,” a comedic musical based on the classic works of Dr. Seuss, at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City. 

This was the first full-length show produced by the company and patrons are already eager to know what might be in store next year. “Frozen,” “Peter Pan,” and “Aladdin” have all been rumored but co-founders Corey and Morgan Kersting are still keeping a tight lip.

