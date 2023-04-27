In an effort to honor Yuba CIty High School’s 100th-year anniversary, the theatrical department has assembled a collaborative cast of both current and former students to present “Into the Woods,” directed by Linda Robinson and conducted by Corey Kersting.

“When we realized this was the 100th anniversary of Yuba City High School, the idea was hatched to assemble a cast including alumni as well as current drama students to present this very entertaining musical,” explained Robinson. “The alumni we contacted were excited to audition and participate in the production. It has been a joy to be reunited with them.”

