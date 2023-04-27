In an effort to honor Yuba CIty High School’s 100th-year anniversary, the theatrical department has assembled a collaborative cast of both current and former students to present “Into the Woods,” directed by Linda Robinson and conducted by Corey Kersting.
“When we realized this was the 100th anniversary of Yuba City High School, the idea was hatched to assemble a cast including alumni as well as current drama students to present this very entertaining musical,” explained Robinson. “The alumni we contacted were excited to audition and participate in the production. It has been a joy to be reunited with them.”
This Broadway musical is based on a reimagining of some of the Grimm Brothers' most popular folk tales. With a script penned by James Lapine, and music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, “Into the Woods” has been described as both witty and clever, offering a modern twist on characters such as Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, and Jack from “Jack and the Beanstalk.”
“The collaboration between alumni and current students brings a unique energy and perspective to the production, which makes it all the more exciting,” said Beth O’Roak, a graduate of Belmont University in Nashville and an alumni student playing the witch. “The characters are complex and well-developed and the story teaches valuable lessons about the consequences of our actions and the importance of empathy and understanding.”
Yuba City High School’s production will be starring O’Roak alongside Joshua Williams as the baker, Alyssa Bagley as the baker’s wife, Adrienne Swartz as Little Red Riding Hood, Abby Whitaker as Cinderella, Cameron Kersting as Jack, and Reid Campbell as the narrator/mysterious man.
The cast also includes Jerusha Reid, Diane Haas, Emily Barrow, Amelia Reid, Taleah Abolt, Grant Myers, Miles Small, Aaron Rodriguez, Samuel Madrid, and Yatzi Liberato.
“Being back is a reminder of how much I've grown since high school and how much this community and its members have contributed to my development as a person and a performer,” said O’Roak. “It's a tremendous honor and privilege to be part of this production and to give back to the community that has given me so much.”
Robinson concluded that bringing together both current and former students had been a rare and remarkable experience for all involved.
“I am confident that the community will thoroughly enjoy the production and will be impressed with the talent,” added Robinson.
“Into the Woods” will open at 7 p.m. tonight and run through Sunday in the Back Lot Theater off of Park Avenue at Yuba City High School in Yuba City. Tickets are $15 for general admission and will be available at the door. The show’s performance schedule is as follows:
– Sunday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
There will be no Saturday night performance.