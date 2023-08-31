Time + Space

A sampling of the work produced by the Social Studies Residency program in Arbuckle. The six visiting artists involved in the program will be exhibiting their art at the Colusa County Arts Council starting on Sept. 9.

 Courtesy of the Colusa County Arts Council

The Colusa County Arts Council will soon be hosting an exhibition of work by visiting artists from the Social Studies Residency program in Arbuckle. This curation, entitled “Time + Space,” will open to the public on Sept. 9 with an opening reception held at 151 Fifth St. in Colusa from 6-8 p.m.

Guests will be welcome to view the work, meet the artists, and learn more about the Social Studies Residency. Light refreshments will be provided.

Recommended for you