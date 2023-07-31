In any given society throughout history, there are a few things you're bound to find: means of access to the basic necessities of life such as food, water, and shelter, weapons or other tools of some sort, and music. Yes, music. 

Music has appeared in cultures around the world since before it could even be documented. The oldest musical instruments on record are a set of bone-carved flutes discovered in both Germany and Slovenia. These relics are currently estimated to be more than 40,000 years old.

Tags

Recommended for you