In any given society throughout history, there are a few things you're bound to find: means of access to the basic necessities of life such as food, water, and shelter, weapons or other tools of some sort, and music. Yes, music.
Music has appeared in cultures around the world since before it could even be documented. The oldest musical instruments on record are a set of bone-carved flutes discovered in both Germany and Slovenia. These relics are currently estimated to be more than 40,000 years old.
Although this is the earliest evidence of music that we have, it's safe to assume that humans developed and utilized the ability to create music, vocally or with instruments, long before. Music could be present in a society only for its own cultural value or for its use in funerals, weddings, and other sacred rites.
Today, music has certainly taken on a cultural value of its own – one that, much like the music of long ago, can express the values, traditions, and very being of a culture. Marieke Furnee, a cranio-sacral therapist, small vegetable gardener, and baroque violinist from Oregon House, has also spent her life experiencing and expressing culture through music.
Originally from the Netherlands, Furnee was raised with many types of music. Her family, and Dutch culture as a whole, helped to give her an appreciation for multicultural music and an understanding of its significance.
She recalls how music was used from a young age to teach children in school about other languages and cultures. By singing in English, German, and French, children are being, as Furnee put it, "primed to interact with their neighbors."
Growing up, Furnee certainly had lots of interactions with her neighbors. Her family traveled often to other countries which, being European, was much easier and more normalized than in other parts of the world. This played a role in her later decision to travel whilst playing music. Furnee played violin in a Cuban danzón band in Holland, a Mexican mariachi band, and a Jewish klezmer band. She now plays baroque viola in the California Bach Society located in the Bay Area.
Playing in a variety of styles and places over the years, Furnee has had quite a few unforgettable experiences.
When asked about the strangest audience she had played for, she recalled how a street symphony orchestra she was a part of in the 1980s played for sheep in pens as part of an experimental concert. She traveled to Russia with the same group in 1989 and they ended up playing a spontaneous concert in front of the Kremlin.
While a memory like that might stand out due to the excitement and courage one might feel, others stand out for their sense of love and community – two things music is sure to inspire.
Furnee also remembers playing with a band in a fountain and people jumping in to dance. She said that all of these experiences, while each unique, were "made more intense by unusual circumstances."
Although Furnee most enjoys playing classical music, she doesn't listen to much music at all.
For her, there is an emotional connection to music that can make it both special and hard to listen to.
Music itself is very emotional. Whether it be stirring up emotions or expressing them, music can help listeners form an emotional connection with those around them.
This sense of community extends not just to the musicians but to the listeners as well, especially when it comes to live music. Furnee calls this "a very human expression of joy." For all of its cultural and emotional significance, music really does come down to that one very human thing; joy.
In fact, when asked why she enjoys playing music, Furnee said "because it makes me happy." What's more human than that?