Convergence Theatre Company, Yuba-Sutter’s newest performing arts organization, powered by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, is currently seeking performers for its newest production, “Motherhood Out Loud,” set to open just in time for the Mother’s Day season.
“Motherhood Out Loud” examines motherhood and parenting from a variety of angles and perspectives with both a comedic and dramatic flare. The play's flexible scripting gives opportunities to a wide range of performers with parts available for people in their late teens all the way up into their early 80s.
“Motherhood Out Loud” is a compilation of monologues, vignettes, and short scenes composed by 16 different prominent American playwrights and producers, all but two of which are female.
This includes the conceptual work of Susan R. Rose and Joan Stein, and the scripting expertise of Leslie Ayvazian, David Cale, Jessica Goldberg, Beth Henley, Lameece Issaq, Claire LaZebnik, Lisa Loomer, Michele Lowe, Marco Pennette, Theresa Rebeck, Luanne Rice, Annie Weisman, Cheryl L. West, and Brooke Berman.
“Motherhood Out Loud” had its world premiere at Hartford Stage in Connecticut in 2010. From there, it was refined and brought to the West Coast as “In Mother Words” via Geffen Playhouse in 2011. It has since been performed by companies across the United States and has even traveled abroad to countries such as Spain and Australia.
Despite its overall positive reception, “Motherhood Out Loud” continues to be a relatively unknown entity among theater goers and professionals alike. Its quick wit and heartfelt gestures cover a broad range of parenting from a diverse set of backgrounds and circumstances and In many ways it pays homage to the bravery and scandal that followed “The Vagina Monologues,” by Eve Ensler in 1996.
Described as utterly unpredictable, “Motherhood Out Loud” is said to shatter traditional notions about parenthood, unveil its inherent comedy, and celebrate the deeply personal truths that span and unite generations of child-rearing adults.
To learn more about the show, and follow some of its recent adventures, visit its blog at motherhoodoutloud.com.
Auditions will be held from 6:30-9 p.m on March 1 and 2 at the Sutter Theatre Center for the Arts in Yuba City. For auditions, actors are encouraged to prepare a monologue of their choice of 2 minutes or less, however the majority of auditions will involve cold readings from the script.
“Motherhood Out Loud” was written to include as many as 20-plus actresses or as few as three. Between one and six male roles are also available. Casting arrangements regarding size will be made based on turnout and scheduling arrangements.
A free sampling of the script can be accessed online at tinyurl.com/mr2kyp6w. This particular link contains about two thirds of the material in the full script.
The company states that all ethnicities, genders, beliefs, identities, and ages, as well as performers with disabilities, are welcome to attend auditions for a chance to present this timely production and facilitate a balanced, productive conversation in the Yuba-Sutter community. The script also implies a specific need for both Hispanic and Arabic performers.
The production will rehearse weekday evenings from 7-9 p.m. with an exact schedule to be determined based on actor availability. These rehearsals will take place in either the Sutter Theatre Center for the Arts, located at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City, or the Lee Burrows Center for the Arts on E Street in Marysville. Performances will take place on the first two weekends of May.