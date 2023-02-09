Motherhood Out Loud conceptual art

A conceptual poster created by Paige Butler for “Motherhood Out Loud,” a local show being put on by Convergence Theater Company in May. The piece was inspired by a monologue in the show entitled “Queen Esther,” written by Michele Lowe. 

 

 Courtesy of Convergence Theatre Company

Convergence Theatre Company, Yuba-Sutter’s newest performing arts organization, powered by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, is currently seeking performers for its newest production, “Motherhood Out Loud,” set to open just in time for the Mother’s Day season. 

“Motherhood Out Loud” examines motherhood and parenting from a variety of angles and perspectives with both a comedic and dramatic flare. The play's flexible scripting gives opportunities to a wide range of performers with parts available for people in their late teens all the way up into their early 80s. 

