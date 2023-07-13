“Cthulhu: the Musical!” has been described by its creators as a rock horror comedy musical, performed with puppets. If that isn’t interesting enough, this all-original production is now on tour and will arrive at the Nevada Theatre in Nevada City on July 18 for one night only.
The company, Puppeteers for Fears, was founded on Halloween in 2015 and has since carved a niche for itself as Oregon’s only dedicated puppet musical horror troupe.
This particular show was written by Josh Gross, the company’s artistic director, in 2016 and premiered that same year. It then followed a small touring circuit with sold-out performances across the West Coast before retiring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We decided to bring the show back this summer because it is the most popular of our six original features, and it felt appropriate to relaunch the company after three years off from Covid,” said Gross.
Nevada City’s performance will mark the troupe’s seventh stop, with 20 more to go on a whopping 30-show lineup scheduled for its 2023 “Back from the Dead” summer tour.
Nevada Theatre, the United States’ oldest continuously operating theater on the West Coast, will be hosting this production as part of Sierra Stages’ Out There series. Organizers said that this series was established for the purpose of featuring “new shows from beyond our borders,” and to give audiences a dose of something different.
“Cthulhu: the Musical!” certainly seems to fit that bill and is set to feature a full-rock band, projected multimedia backgrounds, and a cast of five actors with elaborate custom-made puppets.
The play is an adaptation of the 1929 short story, “The Call of Cthulhu,” by H.P. Lovecraft, and tells the story of his most infamous creation: Cthulhu, a giant, malevolent, octopus-faced elder god who hibernates beneath the ocean, communicating with humans through their dreams, slowly driving them mad.
“We are always looking to turn classic themes on their head,” said Gross. “So when thinking about what our next piece might be, I sometimes add the words, ‘the musical,’ to different phrases in conversation to see if it has that magic combination of familiar hook, and new twist. When I said ‘Cthulhu: the Musical’ for the first time, a bunch of heads immediately turned in my direction, and strangers started asking where they could see it. So I knew we had to do it.”
Tickets for “Cthulhu: the Musical!” are currently available online at SierraStages.org for $25 each. The Nevada Theatre is located at 401 Broad St. in Nevada City. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin thirty minutes later.
The run time is approximately two hours with an intermission. Attendees should be aware that although this is a puppet show, it is not recommended for children. The material is R-rated, and organizers advise that children should be brought only at the parent’s discretion.
“Sierra Stages is thrilled to present the next in our Out There series, ‘Cthulhu: the Musical!’ created by Oregon’s Puppeteers for Fears,” said Laura LeBleu, marketing director for Sierra Stages. “This wicked and wonderful rock musical is sure to be one monster of a show.”