Cthulhu: the Musical!

Werewolves make an appearance in Puppeteers for Fears’ “Cthulhu: the Musical!” coming to Nevada City on July 18.

 Courtesy of Sierra Stages

“Cthulhu: the Musical!” has been described by its creators as a rock horror comedy musical, performed with puppets. If that isn’t interesting enough, this all-original production is now on tour and will arrive at the Nevada Theatre in Nevada City on July 18 for one night only. 

The company, Puppeteers for Fears, was founded on Halloween in 2015 and has since carved a niche for itself as Oregon’s only dedicated puppet musical horror troupe. 

Tags

Recommended for you