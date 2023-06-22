The Acting Company will soon be opening “Daisy’s Dilemma,” an original production penned by one of its three original founders, Curt Schroeder.
Schroeder was previously recognized by the Sacramento Area Theater Alliance with Elly Awards for two of his four original plays: “Lucky at Love” and “Cleve.”
A graduate of Yuba City High School, Schroeder holds a degree in English literature from the University of California, Davis. He retired in 2006 after teaching for 37 years at his alma mater. He has since starred in numerous plays throughout his career including as Billy Bigelow in “Carousel,” Ben Rumson in “Paint Your Wagon,” and Sidney Bruhl in “Deathtrap.”
“Daisy’s Dilemma” is centered around a young girl, a day shy of her 13th birthday.
One day, Daisy finds herself walking down a path to an empty beach on Lake Tahoe where a voice she can’t quite locate begins talking to her. The voice speaks enigmatically, suggesting that it knows her and perhaps her future. Her story then cuts to 30 years later when her future has arrived.
Under the direction of Foster McManus, the cast includes local actors Nathan Brick, Brianna Caballero, Juliet Caballero, Jean-Pierre Cativiela, Olumide Coker, Sian Compin, Annabelle Morrish, Cassandra Morrish, Zoe Nickel, Maysann Phelps, Tanda Phelps, Jamacia Shae, Stuart
“Daisy’s Dilemma” will be premiering this Friday at 7:30 p.m. at The Acting Company located at 815 B St. in Yuba City. The run will continue until July 9, with performances set for Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person with an opening weekend discount of $2 for seniors, students, and military families.
Tickets may be purchased at the event, online at actingcompany.org, or at the box office Monday through Friday from Noon to 2:00 p.m., excluding holidays. For more information, call 530-751-1100.