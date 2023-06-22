Daisy's Dilemma

Cast members for The Acting Company’s new show “Daisy’s Dilemma” study their scripts during a recent rehearsal. This original production will be opening on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Yuba City.

 Courtesy of Pat Hill

The Acting Company will soon be opening “Daisy’s Dilemma,” an original production penned by one of its three original founders, Curt Schroeder. 

Schroeder was previously recognized by the Sacramento Area Theater Alliance with Elly Awards for two of his four original plays: “Lucky at Love” and “Cleve.”

