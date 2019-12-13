DEAR ABBY: I have been in a relationship for more than five years. My girlfriend and I will soon graduate from college. I have accepted a full-time job offer, and she will be going to grad school.
Almost certainly our relationship will have to be long-distance for a year or two, and she has given me an ultimatum. She says she doesn’t want the stress of a long-distance relationship if it doesn’t lead to anything in the future. I am torn. I like the status quo. I’m not sure if I want to propose and be locked into something without being 100% certain we are meant to be. What should I do?– HESITANT IN THE HEARTLAND
DEAR HESITANT: I’m so glad you asked! Because you have been in a relationship for more than five years and are still not certain if this young woman is “The One,” do her (and yourself) a favor and stop wasting her time. You both need to see others and gain more experience in the dating world before making a lifetime commitment. And don’t worry about her. I’m sure she will do just fine.
**
DEAR ABBY: My mother-in-law has sent me a friend request on Facebook. It might sound simple, but we are not friends. We don’t hang out. Even though we live in the same city, we see each other only at family events.
I have never been good enough for her “angelic” son, whom I have supported for more than 15 years. Why would she want to be my FB friend now? She isn’t trying to make amends. She’s just being nosey. This is a lose-lose situation. Must I allow it?– TRAPPED IN HURRICANE COUNTRY
DEAR TRAPPED: You are no more trapped than you wish to be. Because someone sends a friend request does not mean that you are obligated to accept. My advice is to ignore it. Or, accept her invitation and use Facebook’s timeline settings and the option to not “share” with her.