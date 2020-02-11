DEAR ABBY: I’ve got a new one for you. My beautiful 16-year-old daughter was interested in a boy her age from school. He was interested in her, too. He told her he wanted to date her, but that he is “polyamorous” and would be dating many girls simultaneously. She told him he’s too young to know what he is yet, and he was just using it as an excuse to date multiple girls, and she wasn’t interested.
They are part of the same friend group. He has been acting very hurt, pouty and angry. He told a mutual friend he is “deeply hurt” he came out to my daughter and that she won’t accept him as he is. I’m worried this will escalate, and he will claim that she shamed him for this.
Abby, I am all about supporting how people self-identify, but this is absolutely ridiculous. What are your thoughts? Is this the new normal? If you refuse to date a boy who dates a ton of other girls simultaneously, does that make you guilty of shaming? Personally, I think it’s hilarious that this is the new excuse to be promiscuous and so does she, but I won’t be laughing if we get called into the principal’s office.– NOT FUNNY IN COLORADO
DEAR NOT FUNNY: That boy is sulking because his pitch didn’t sell. Polyamory is the practice of openly engaging in multiple intimate relationships with the consent of ALL the people involved. What that boy may have meant was he enjoys “playing the field.” Your daughter didn’t discriminate; she showed good common sense. If the principal hears about it, the administrator not only won’t call your daughter into the office, I’m pretty sure the person will get a chuckle out of this.
