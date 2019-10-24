The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office closed an attempted homicide investigation after determining that a man from Olivehurst accidentally shot himself in the chest, according to a news release from public information officer Leslie Carbah.
Deputies were called to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital Tuesday at 1:15 a.m. after a 31-year-old man was admitted to the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the chest. His wife told detectives that she picked him up on Garden Avenue in Linda, where she discovered he was injured and took him to the hospital.
The victim did not cooperate with investigators, but detectives gathered enough evidence to determine that the man accidentally shot himself in the chest, according to the release.
As of Thursday evening, the man is still in the hospital in serious but stable condition. The release said the man is a previously convicted felon who cannot legally possess a gun or ammunition which contributed to him not cooperating with detectives.
No charges have been filed against the man at this time, according to Carbah.