While passing time during the COVID-19 pandemic, Andrea Ickes-Dunbar procured a simple sketch of two women seated at a patio table. She imagined what these women might be saying to each other and, on a whim, decided to send the drawing to several friends inviting them to create a plausible scenario and dialog.
“The results of this spontaneous experiment were fascinating,” said Ickes-Dunbar. “Each writer presumed a relationship between the two characters, a pivotal moment in the life of one or the other, a cultural context derived from the background cityscape, and, most importantly, wanted to play another round.”
Diverse Diversions, as the game came to be known, quickly evolved to include a cohort of players, both local and abroad, with a growing list of at least 50 creative games and prompts to choose from.
Each prompt is designed to stimulate a written or artistic response with the opportunity to view and converse with each individual's submission. The time frame for each game typically spans the course of three weeks. Players are free to complete the assigned task at their own pace whether it be days, hours, or a prolonged lingering throughout the entire contemplative period.
“Ingenious art pieces have resulted and literary gems,” said Ickes-Dunbar. “We’ve produced poems, songs, videos, audio recordings, autobiographical anecdotes, cartoons, collages, glass pieces, letters, illustrated alphabets, postage stamp designs, self-portraits, eulogies, confessions, rebuses, photos, memoirs, sociograms, reminiscences and prognostications.”
Some examples of these games or prompts include “ABC Story,” where participants write out a 26 sentence story each beginning with the next letter of the alphabet, or “Digging for Gold” which involves finding a published sentence and transforming it into an original poem by incorporating each word into the end of each line.
Ickes-Dunbar’s following is composed almost exclusively of senior women and many of the players have never actually met in person. Even still, Ickes-Dunbar feels the group has achieved a sense of interconnectedness by following a regular routine of online sharing.
“Our Virginia farm was a very lonely place to be during COVID,” wrote one player who, for privacy reasons, wished to be addressed as MG. “One day, Andrea emailed me a picture she had drawn, and invited me to think up a story that could explain the picture. All of a sudden, I was not alone. I immediately became part of an interesting group of women across the United States. I was excited about my story, and even more excited about reading what others imagined the two women at the patio table might be discussing. As more prompts followed, I re-discovered my interest in photography and fiction writing. Best of all was receiving and sending responses about each others’ entries. Eventually, my new friends began to feel like family. The Diversions games rescued me from my lonesomeness and a bit of self-pity.”
An outpouring of similar responses came from various other female players, all of whom wished to remain anonymous. While this creative demographic may prefer to exist on the verge of invisibility, their passion and excitement seemed worth sharing with the outside world.
“The Diverse Diversions group has provided me with the most fulfilling and longest-lasting creative outlet in my life,” wrote another player going by the initials LM. “The games have taken me deep into my imagination and, at times, brought up feelings of vulnerability-putting a piece of myself out there for others to examine. Results have been both surprising and validating. I am convinced that everyone is capable of remarkable creative output if allowed to express themselves in a nonjudgmental environment like Diverse Diversions.”
Ickes-Dunbar is a nearly 80-year-old retiree with a background in social work and teaching. She is a two-times married great-grandmother with a dispersed family of biological and adopted kin. Having grown up in Berkeley, Ickes-Dunbar graduated from UC Berkeley during the “Free Speech Era.” After various social work jobs, she relocated to Yuba City where she spent over 20 years teaching both English and Spanish at Barry Elementary School in Yuba City.
With a lifelong appreciation for nature, Ickes-Dunbar has traveled far and wide with 16 drives to Alaska and Mexico, plus trips to Central and South America, Africa, and India to observe wildlife. She played Paraguayan harp for several decades and now enjoys playing 2nd violin in several ensembles in addition to creating Diversions challenges for her select group of players.