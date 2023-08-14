While passing time during the COVID-19 pandemic, Andrea Ickes-Dunbar procured a simple sketch of two women seated at a patio table. She imagined what these women might be saying to each other and, on a whim, decided to send the drawing to several friends inviting them to create a plausible scenario and dialog.

“The results of this spontaneous experiment were fascinating,” said Ickes-Dunbar. “Each writer  presumed a relationship between the two characters, a pivotal moment in the life of one or the other, a cultural context derived from the background cityscape, and, most importantly, wanted to play another round.”

