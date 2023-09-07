End of Summer Festival launches in Brownsville

A picture of the Livin Daylites, one of the scheduled acts coming to perform at the free End of Summer Community Festival in Brownsville on Sept. 16. 

 Courtesy of Marten Benatar

Mountain Top Event Center will be hosting a new event called the End of Summer Community Festival on Sept. 16 in Brownsville. The day will kick off with a special breakfast from 8-10 a.m. at the Foothill Fire Department followed by a pet parade and cornhole tournament to benefit Trinity Horse Rescue and Canine Companions.

“The community is coming together for this fun free event,” said Tawnya Hoffman, one of the event’s organizers and member of the Yuba Feather Community Services Corporation (YFCS). “Dozens of local organizations will be setting up booths with information about them. Organizations will either have raffle prizes or wares they will be selling. Food all day for sale to support the fire department, Nextstep Transportation, and Yuba Feather PTSA.”

