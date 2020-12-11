This week’s Pet of the Week is Ezzie. Ezzie is a pretty one year old black kitty. Ezzie is a loving and demure girl who is ready to leave her exciting past behind. An untreated leg injury as a kitten has given her a unique way of walking, as well as an appreciation for an easy going life. She deserves a kind and loving home with folks who will commit to an indoor life for our sweet girl.
Ezzie is spayed, FIV and FeLV tested negative, microchipped and up to date on all shots. She is currently in foster care with ResQpaws. If you would like to meet Ezzie, contact ResQpaws at info@resqpaws.org for an application or more information.
Please visit www.ResQpaws.org or call 530-713-9079 for more information about sponsoring a shelter or foster pet, donating, fostering, adopting, or volunteering for ResQpaws Volunteer Organization. ‘Like’ ResQpaws Community Page on Facebook for updates and stop by our adoption events on Saturdays at Yuba City PetSmart to meet some wonderful cats and dogs needing homes.