The South Yuba Rivers Citizens League’s (SYRCL) Wild & Scenic Film Festival has unveiled its full lineup of over 100 environmental and adventure films, including 13 world premieres, to be shown at its 19 th annual event happening January 14-24, 2021. Festival passes and tickets for this year’s event are now available for purchase.
For almost two decades, Wild & Scenic Film Festival (WSFF) has welcomed audiences to Nevada County, CA for its annual event every January. This year things are different, so WSFF is bringing the festival to you as an entirely virtual experience. Over the course of 11 days, audiences will be able to watch the 2021 lineup of films from the comfort and safety of their home.
Additionally, the festival will still feature many mainstay elements including activist workshops, an art exhibition, youth programs, the EnviroFair, filmmaker Q&A sessions, as well as opportunities to interact with filmmakers and special guests. Wild & Scenic’s virtual festival will continue to bring together top filmmakers, activists, and social innovators to inspire environmental awareness and action.
This year’s festival theme, “Resilient by Nature,” is a reminder that, as individuals and communities, we are inherently resilient, drawing on our strengths, talents, and lived experiences to innovate and inspire positive change for a better world. The theme is also a call to look to nature as a model for resiliency and seek to create solutions to environmental challenges through nature-inspired designs and strategies. The official 2021 artwork was created by artist Steph Littlebird Fogel with this idea in mind and audiences can expect to see it reflected throughout this year’s programming.
To learn more and purchase passes or tickets visit WildAndScenicFilmFestival.org.