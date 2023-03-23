With just 48 hours to spare, local filmmakers rose to the challenge of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s second annual Flash Film Festival. This year’s friendly competition welcomed back several veteran filmmakers alongside a healthy portion of eager newcomers.

On March 10, the teams gathered at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts In Yuba CIty to take part in a special randomized drawing. This drawing would determine each film's theme and assign them both an object and a famous movie quote to incorporate into their project. The 48-hour countdown began immediately after the drawing, putting a heavy deadline on each cinemagraphic participant.

