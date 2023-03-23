With just 48 hours to spare, local filmmakers rose to the challenge of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s second annual Flash Film Festival. This year’s friendly competition welcomed back several veteran filmmakers alongside a healthy portion of eager newcomers.
On March 10, the teams gathered at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts In Yuba CIty to take part in a special randomized drawing. This drawing would determine each film's theme and assign them both an object and a famous movie quote to incorporate into their project. The 48-hour countdown began immediately after the drawing, putting a heavy deadline on each cinemagraphic participant.
What resulted is a handful of diverse pieces from six qualifying entries as follows:
“The Chicken King,” directed by Jesse James Ricks, Arsh Abedi, Olivia Banuelos, and Eric M. Ricketts
Theme: It’s a trap. Object: Rubber chicken. Quote: “As if you could outrun me! As if you could fight me off!”
“The Geomorphology of Face (Your Worst Nightmare),” directed by Marti Brown and Sonja Skvarla
Theme: Your worst nightmare. Object: Vinyl record. Quote: “Get in loser. We’re going shopping.”
“Horla,” directed by Kevin Belcastro
Theme: Night of terror. Object: Box of orange Jell-O. Quote: “Nobody puts baby in the corner!”
“Ride By Me,” directed by Madison McGrath
Theme: A fairy tale ending. Object: Bathtub. Quote: “Keep the change you filthy animal!”
“Your Dreams: Now in Color,” directed by Ethan Bohmann from the Yuba College Mass Communications Department
Theme: All the world's a stage. Object: COVID test kit. Quote: “If you’re not with me, then you’re my enemy.”
“Harper Marie,” directed by Shon Harris
Theme: A day in the life of an influencer. Object: Egg. Quote: “I see you shiver with anticipation.”
Each film will run between 4-6 minutes long, per the requirements of the festival. Films will be judged based on engaging and interesting stories, camera technique, understandable audio, thoughtful lighting and editing transitions, and use of music to create mood. Cash prizes are $500 for first place, $300 for second place, and $200 for third place.
The Flash Film Festival screening event and award ceremony will be held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City on Saturday starting at 4 p.m. Doors will open at 3 p.m. Tickets cost $15 per person and are available at yubasutterarts.org. The Sutter Theater Center is located at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City. Free parking is available on the street and in the parking lots adjacent to the theater.