Fletcher's Plumbing & Contracting, Inc. is in the midst of its 50-year anniversary as the region's leading residential and commercial plumbing contractor.
The company was originally founded as a single truck operation in 1973 by Rod and Eleanor Fletcher in Yuba City. Fifteen years later, the Fletchers’ sons, Carl and Adam, joined the family business helping to expand its reach across county lines. Needless to say, Fletcher’s has since grown its fleet and its classic handyman logo can frequently be sighted in neighborhoods and streets throughout town.
“I was born and raised here growing up in the community and I think the most rewarding part has been watching the company grow within that,” said Adam Fletcher, one of the company’s co-owners.
With its first office opened on Second Street in Yuba City, the company now services much of Northern California with locations in both Chico and Sacramento. Its team includes over 45 experienced professionals offering a range of services from residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal plumbing, to water treatment systems, gas lines, water heaters, and more. In addition to this, that company’s state licensure also includes general contracting and underground engineering.
The company states that its core commitment has always been superior service and quality work and, in addition to keeping up with the latest technology and equipment in the trade, it is invested in both its customers and the community.
"We are incredibly proud to have reached this milestone," said Adam Fletcher. "We owe our success to our loyal customers and our dedicated team of professionals. We look forward to continuing to provide top-quality service for many years to come."
The Fletcher legacy continues on today with the addition of a third generation to its family-owned and operated business. Lauren Fletcher, Adam Fletcher’s daughter, joined the team in 2020 as its human resources officer.
“Since my grandparents started the business I thought it would be nice to work with the family,” added Lauren Fletcher.
This will be a brand new position for Lauren Fletcher and the family said it is excited for what comes next.
For more information about Fletcher's Plumbing & Contracting, Inc. and their services, visit fletchersplumbing.net or call 530-673-2489.