Fletcher's Plumbing & Contracting, Inc. is in the midst of its 50-year anniversary as the region's leading residential and commercial plumbing contractor.

The company was originally founded as a single truck operation in 1973 by Rod and Eleanor Fletcher in Yuba City. Fifteen years later, the Fletchers’ sons, Carl and Adam, joined the family business helping to expand its reach across county lines. Needless to say, Fletcher’s has since grown its fleet and its classic handyman logo can frequently be sighted in neighborhoods and streets throughout town.

Tags

Recommended for you