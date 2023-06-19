In 2019, Melanie Munro decided it was time to start her own home-grown business, literally. Inspired by childhood memories of her grandparents' mandarin farm, Munro threw some seed out into the yard and soon enough the flowers came sprouting.

“I was already a stay-at-home mom, so I thought why not?” said Munro. “We’re pretty much self taught and still have a major learning curve that we are dealing with. Right now our focus is on changing up the watering system.”

