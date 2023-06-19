In 2019, Melanie Munro decided it was time to start her own home-grown business, literally. Inspired by childhood memories of her grandparents' mandarin farm, Munro threw some seed out into the yard and soon enough the flowers came sprouting.
“I was already a stay-at-home mom, so I thought why not?” said Munro. “We’re pretty much self taught and still have a major learning curve that we are dealing with. Right now our focus is on changing up the watering system.”
Trying to find irrigation methods that conserve water and prevent weed growth has been one of Munro's biggest challenges at Red Maple Ranch Flower Farm in Yuba City. This year, a combination of garden bags and drip lines seems to be doing the trick. Above-ground garden bags make selective watering and fertilization easier and offer Munro both versatility and mobility.
“A lot of the nurseries are switching over to these kinds of bags because they’re way less expensive than using pots,” explained Munro. “They help with temperature control, they have holes in them for drainage, and you can cut them off when you're ready to replant.”
Justin Munro, Melanie’s husband, has also been experimenting in the sunflower fields with different hose and drip line configurations that target each row without overwatering the surrounding area,
“It's been a lot of trial and error,” said Justin. “Some things work and some things are complete flops. Recently we’ve been trying out this fire hose and it's been working fairly well because it's easy to move and you can drive over it with a tractor without crushing it.”
When the Munros acquired their ranch in 2017, their original idea was to develop it into a wedding venue or “you pick” flower farm. So far, these plans are still in the works, but the couple’s primary focus is on raising their four youngsters and managing grows across multiple properties.
“Everything we sell is home grown right here in Sutter County,” said Melanie proudly. “Once we’re done harvesting for a market, anything extra we have gets hung in the barn. Once they’re dry, which takes about a month, we’ll put them together to sell as dried bouquets or use them in flower confetti. So I really try not to waste anything.”
Some of Red Maple Ranch Flower Farm’s most popular items include an assortment of flowers in do-it-yourself bridal buckets, sunflower market bouquets, and dried flower confetti cups.
Each year Melanie aims to have her flowers ready by Mother’s Day, but more often than not it's Mother Nature that sets the schedule on her blooms. Temperature fluctuations and precipitation levels can both hinder and encourage growth rates, and over the past few years local weather patterns have been increasingly difficult to manage.
“We’ve missed Mother’s Day the last three years by about a week or week and a half,” laughed Melanie. “I’ve come to terms with the unpredictability of it.”
On May 31, Red Maple Ranch’s sunflower fields were in full bloom and ready to be cut. The pair typically plant each row or two a week apart so as to have enough blooms to last through summer. This practice is known as “succession planting” and the rotation of these crops yields around 1,500 to 3,000 cut flowers per week.
“You don’t want to have them all ready to go at one time,” said Melanie. “That was a challenge we had the first year and I actually ran out, so now we try to do about two rows per week for the sunflowers.”
As one might guess, sunflowers are the primary crop at Red Maple Ranch. But these aren't the large seeded variety used in large scale productions, these are ProCut flowers bred for their uniform, upright position, and lack of pollen. After the last flower has been cut, the field gets rototilled and sometimes the ProCut flowers return with second generation sprouts in the following season.
“The ProCut sunflowers can come in a variety of colors like white, red, and even brown,” said Justin. “The brown ones are my favorite. The second generation ones can come out a bit wonky but sometimes they look really cool and have multiple colors.”
After summer winds down, the Munros will be able to focus on the other parts of their ranch that need a little care and repair. There never seems to be a dull moment on the farm, but keeping their children involved in the process has been a rewarding experience for both parents.
“Piper is my little farmer, she knows the flowers and helps me plant,” said Melanie. “Willa, she’s 6, she’s like my business person, her job last year was to help run some of the farmers markets. My oldest, Waylon, he's on rodent control and loves to go out with his dog and his BB gun to hunt anything between the rows. And little Lincoln here, well, right now he’s just along for the ride.”
Red Maple Ranch Flower Farm products can often be found locally at New Earth Market, Stephens Farmhouse, the Yuba City Farmers Market, and other street fairs or pop-up events.
To learn more about Red Maple Ranch, call 530-218-7980 or visit redmapleranchflowerfarm.com.