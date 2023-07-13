Daisy’s Dilemma

Sian Compin, left, and Olumide Coker, right, perform a scene from “Daisy’s Dilemma” at The Acting Company in Yuba City. This particular scene is supposed to take place at the Boulevard Restaurant in San Francisco. 

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

The Acting Company in Yuba City just recently closed its original production of “Daisy’s Dilemma,” written by one of its founding members, Curt Schroeder. 

Even more exciting, however, was that this show marked the triumphant return of longtime community member and director, Foster McManus. 

