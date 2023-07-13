The Acting Company in Yuba City just recently closed its original production of “Daisy’s Dilemma,” written by one of its founding members, Curt Schroeder.
Even more exciting, however, was that this show marked the triumphant return of longtime community member and director, Foster McManus.
Foster and her late husband, Paul McManus, have been pillars of the local theater world for decades. Their shows, predominantly musicals, can be easily recognized for both their popularity and elaborate settings. Cramming a Broadway sized production into a house with less than a hundred seats is no easy task, but this theatrical power couple somehow managed it regularly.
The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic kept the McManus’ talents at bay, followed by the tragic loss of Paul McManus last summer. But when Schroeder was unable to continue on with his latest work, Foster McManus heroically swooped in to keep the show afloat. What followed was a series of recastings, swings and understudies that Foster coordinated miraculously.
“Every show has its own challenges, and ours started with scheduling conflicts,” wrote McManus in the production program. “They say necessity is the mother of invention, and this play required some creative innovation.”
Foster’s directing approach was markedly different this time around, embracing a sense of minimalism and trusting the audience to fill in the rest. Whether this choice was influenced out of necessity or simply a stroke of genius is hard to say; either way, all things considered, her conceptualization could be described as another “McManus Miracle” and paired well with a carefully curated slide show by Aaron Watkins.
About the play:
Schroeder, a retired English teacher, has penned at least half a dozen productions for The Acting Company, a few of which garnered awards from the Sacramento Area Regional Theater Alliance (SARTA).
While Schroeder’s theatrical nobility, literary talents and community contributions bode well for him, the writing for “Daisy’s Dilemma” was a bit of a Debbie Downer.
The plot lacked focus and the dialog was filled with seemingly unimportant backstories in language far too perfect to be believable. After encountering a young Daisy on the beach on the eve of her 13th birthday, the story then follows a bitter 30-year-old woman unable to cope with her brother’s apparent suicide. Nearly the entire show is performed seated as the characters transfer from one table to another, dining in some of the Bay Area’s best restaurants and yet never ordering any food.
Daisy’s mental health is called into question on more than one occasion, as the writing wanes between metaphysical musings and railings against Christianity. The story seems to be going nowhere until an unseen character, never introduced onstage, is put on life support over a peanut allergy.
This segways into the revelation that Daisy has inherited a special ability to change the course of time with multiple references to the butterfly effect.
Unfortunately, the story leaves off here, and we never know what becomes of Daisy’s new-found ability or if she was even mentally sound to begin with.
Despite my honest critique, I find it more important to commend the company and Schroeder for attempting another original work, as it is currently the only local performance venue to do so. Through workshopping and revisions, the play could hold merit, and that’s exactly what a local playhouse should be used for: the fostering of community talent.
The cast was full of new faces, many of whom were making their theatrical debuts. Hats go off to Nathan Brick, a local actor and professional wrestler who gave one of the most relaxed and relatable performances on stage.
Admittedly, it was quite exciting to see so much fresh blood dropping into the local talent pool here, which until recently, had garnered a reputation for recycling the same performers. These new faces drew in an equally new and diverse crowd, leaving the theater only a few seats away from being sold out.
It’s always fascinating to see what a handful of committed people can do with the time and resources allotted to them, and “Daisy’s Dilemma” was no different. While the script may not be perfect – and let’s be honest, what modern play is? – the production pulled together a diverse cast and a setting adequate enough to spark the creativity of more prospective artists.