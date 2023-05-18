The 1990s era alternative rock band Sister Hazel will be coming to the Colusa Casino Resort in Colusa on Saturday for a free outdoor concert. Sister Hazel is composed of five seasoned musicians whose most recognized hit, “All for You,” topped the adult alternative charts in 1997 propelling their second album to platinum status. Performing Songwriter Magazine once described the group as “one of the top 100 Most Influential Independent Performers of the last 15 years.”
The concert in Colusa will begin at 8 p.m. and feature some of the band's newest works in addition to old favorites. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend.
Ryan Newell, the band’s lead guitarist, said it will be their first time playing at the Colusa Casino but that they have frequented the area several times before.
“The last time we came through was at Hard Rock Sacramento in 2019,” said Newell. “It's quite a bit of work to get the tour bus out there but we love it. A lot of us actually fantasize about moving out to California but we have too many roots on the East Coast.”
Sister Hazel was originally formed in Gainesville, Florida, as a hand-picked “supergroup” from a collection of college bands at the University of Florida. They named themselves after Sister Hazel Williams, a local missionary who helped run a regional homeless shelter beginning in the 1970s.
“Ken, our lead singer grew up watching her commercials on TV and when it came time to name the band he named it Sister Hazel,” explained Newell. “She definitely put people in a better place and that's kind of what we try to do with our music.”
Starting in the early 2000s, after band member Ken Block lost his younger brother to cancer, Sister Hazel founded its own nonprofit charity called Lyrics for Life. This foundation has since raised over $2 million toward combating childhood cancer and supporting families through the challenges of a cancer diagnosis.
The band has been together going on two decades and believes the key to their success comes from putting the music first and keeping that inspiration alive, paired with a sense of good humor. Each band member partakes in the songwriting process which can be a combination of solo and collaborative works. They tour frequently to keep up with the demands of daily life, playing an average of 80-100 shows per year, and make a habit of checking in with their families at least once every other week.
“It's alway tough, we definitely miss our families, but that's kinda what we signed up for,” said Newell. “Nowadays you don't make much money off selling records and streaming, so you have to go out and tour.”
By far, the band's greatest hit has been “All for You,” a song which sounds strikingly familiar to “Run-Around” by Blues Traveler, both released in 1994.
“We’re actually friends with those guys and we've played many shows together,” laughed Newell. “The songs do sound similar and I've actually talked with the guitar player of Blues Traveler about it before and he said it was based on ‘La Bomba,’ he was like ‘we stole it to!’”
For more information on the upcoming Sister Hazel concert, visit colusacasino.com, and to learn more about SIster Hazel and their tour check out sisterhazel.com.