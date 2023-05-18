Sister Hazel

The band Sister Hazel will be performing a free outdoor concert in Colusa on Saturday. From left to right, band members include Dave Lagrande, Mark Trojanowski, Andrew Copeland, Ken Block, Ryan Newell, and Jett Beres.

 Courtesy of Dave Schlenker

The 1990s era alternative rock band Sister Hazel will be coming to the Colusa Casino Resort in Colusa on Saturday for a free outdoor concert. Sister Hazel is composed of five seasoned musicians whose most recognized hit, “All for You,” topped the adult alternative charts in 1997 propelling their second album to platinum status. Performing Songwriter Magazine once described the group as “one of the top 100 Most Influential Independent Performers of the last 15 years.”

The concert in Colusa will begin at 8 p.m. and feature some of the band's newest works in addition to old favorites. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend. 

