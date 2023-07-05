Convergence Theatre Company is set to open its third production and the debut of its first musical on Friday at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City.
After closing the regional debut of “Motherhood Out Loud” in May, the company quickly pivoted to conquer the hit 1970s musical “Godspell” by Stephen Schwartz and John-Michael Tebelak.
“‘Godspell’ is such a special show, and co-directing it has been an absolute dream,” said Lydia Crist, a co-director for the production. “It is goofy, interactive, and fun, all the while bringing the audience back to the basics of what it means to love and care for the people around us.”
“Godspell” is a gospel-inspired rock musical based on the biblical book of Matthew. It is best known for popular songs like “Day by Day,” “Prepare Ye,” and “Beautiful City.” The premiere of this musical helped put the musical talents of Schwartz on the map, a composer and lyricist who would later go on to pen Broadway sensations such as “Pippin” and “Wicked.”
Shwartz has also contributed to the endearing soundtracks of animated Disney classics such as “Pocahontas,’’ “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” and “Enchanted.” His song, “Colors of the Wind,” from “Pocahontas” won him and fellow composer Alan Menken two Oscars and his score for “When you believe” from the “Prince of Egypt” garnered yet another.
Now, guests have the opportunity to appreciate some of Schwartz’s musical genius live and in person during Convergence’s run of “Godspell.” The show will open Friday at 7 p.m. and will continue weekends through July 16. Friday and Saturday shows will begin at 7 p.m. and the Sunday matinees start at 2 p.m. There will also be an additional matinee performance on July 15. Doors will open 30 minutes before each scheduled performance.
Although the show is based on Christian themes, organizers believe its message of community should be appealing to people of all faiths and backgrounds. The show, co-directed by Crist and Betsy Johnson, includes the talents of vocal director Cassie Fifield with choreography by Jerusha Reid and Sarah Walker. The cast is composed primarily of local performers with the well known faces of Salma Alfaqeeh, Kelly Cunningham, Crystal DeMeritt, Ben Fifield, Cassie Fifield, Ethan Fifield, Grayson Hayes, Toad Mote, and Noah Mote.
Convergence Theater Company and its productions are made possible through its partnership with Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit yubasutterarts.org or call 530-742-2787.