Grass-Apalooza

Fans cheer on ONOFF, a local Irish rock band during a recent outdoor festival. Members of ONOFF have organized a production company that will be putting on another 12-hour music festival on Saturday in Grass Valley.  

 Courtesy of Paulie Daly

Paulie Daly with Dry Mouth Records & Production is back in the swing of organizing local summer music events. Next on the agenda is GRASS-APALOOZA, a 12-hour line up featuring 18 acts starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Grass Valley.

The venue, Dew Drop Inn off Highway 49, once hosted an olympic-sized swimming pool which has since been filled making for a large swath of flat grassy land. Two stages posted at either end of the yard will be used to help expedite setup and break down times for each act.

Tags

Recommended for you