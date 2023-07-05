Dark Star Orchestra, a renowned Grateful Dead tribute band, will be performing at the Nevada County Fairgrounds in Grass Valley on July 12. Since its formation in 1997, Dark Star Orchestra has performed over 3,100 shows throughout the United States, Europe, and the Caribbean.
The band is said to encapsulate not only the sound, but the energy and experience of the Grateful Dead.
Their shows are built off the Dead's extensive catalog and, on any given night, the band will perform a show based on an original set list. They have also been known to compile their own unique set lists based on their knowledge of the band, leaving room for their own informed musical improvisations.
Dark Star Orchestra continues to grow its fan base by playing at world star venues such as Colorado’s Red Rocks Park & Amphitheater, and appearing at major music festivals including Bonnaroo, Milwaukee's SummerFest, The Peach Music Festival, Jam Cruise, Wanee Festival, SweetWater 420 Festival, Mountain Jam, and more. In addition to appearing at some of the nation's top festivals, Dark Star Orchestra hosts its own annual music festival and campaign gathering known as the "Dark Star Jubilee" which is currently in its eighth year.
Fans and critics haven't been the only people caught up in the spirit of a Dark Star show. The band has featured guest performances from six original Grateful Dead members: Phil Lesh, Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann, Donna Jean Godchaux-MacKay, Vince Welnick, and Tom Constanten. The group has even toured with longtime Grateful Dead soundman Dan Healy and has hosted a slew of other notable guest musicians.
"For us it's a chance to recreate some of the magic that was created for us over the years," said Rob Barraco, a keyboardist and vocalist for Dark Star Orchestra. "We offer a sort of a historical perspective at what it might have been like to go to a show in 1985, 1978, or whenever. Even for Deadheads who can say they've been to a hundred shows in the 1990s, we offer something they never got to see live."
The Dark Star Orchestra’s show is being presented by The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley. The show will take place at the Nevada County Fairgrounds located at 11228 McCourtney Rd. in Grass Valley. Doors will open to the public at 5 p.m. and the show is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Tickets can be obtained at bit.ly/3mBkvXF, or contact the box office at boxoffice@thecenterforthearts.org.