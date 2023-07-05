Dark Star Orchestra

The Dark Star Orchestra takes the stage in front of a crowd full of fans. Dark Star Orchestra is a tribute band of the Grateful Dead who will be performing at the Nevada County Fairgrounds on July 12.

 Courtesy of The Center for the Arts

Dark Star Orchestra, a renowned Grateful Dead tribute band, will be performing at the Nevada County Fairgrounds in Grass Valley on July 12. Since its formation in 1997, Dark Star Orchestra has performed over 3,100 shows throughout the United States, Europe, and the Caribbean.

The band is said to encapsulate not only the sound, but the energy and experience of the Grateful Dead.

