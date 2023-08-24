Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland currently has nearly 40 shows on sale through February 2024.
American country music artist Billy Currington is set to play on Friday and next month will feature top acts such as Flogging Molly, Clint Black, and The Killers.
The venue also has several bilingual shows lined up this fall including a Filipino-English fusion production with Arnel Pineda and Lani Misalucha on Sept.10. A collection of popular performers are slated for the Vietnamese Dynasty Show on Sept. 23, speaking both Vietnamese and English, and in November two Mexican rock legends, Caifanes and Café Tacvba, are scheduled to perform.
Hard Rock Live just recently celebrated its one-year anniversary, bringing more than 126,000 guests through its doors for over 68 shows, 30 of which were completely sold out. Since its opening, the venue has garnered numerous accolades from the industry including a nomination for “New Concert Venue of the Year 2023” from Pollstar and being listed in the “Top 28 Venue to Watch” by Billboard Magazine in 2022.
According to the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, Hard Rock Live has had an economic impact of more than $17 Million on the six-county greater Sacramento region within its first year of operation.
Aside from its concerts, shows, and stand-up acts, the Hard Rock in Wheatland also hosts various events such as the new Murder Mystery Dinners, available Friday nights through Sept. 22, and the California Taco Festival which is set for Sept. 3.
- Billy Currington, Aug. 25
- Flogging Molly, Sept. 1
- Arnel Pineda & Lani Misalucha, Sept. 10 (Filipino and English)
- The Temptations + The Four Tops, Sept. 16
- Vietnamese Dynasty Show, Sept. 23 (Vietnamese and English)
- The Gaslight Anthem, Oct. 5
- The Psychedelic Furs & Squeeze, Oct. 7
- Porno for Pyros, Oct. 8
- Black Veil Brides & VV, Oct. 19
- Commodores + The Spinners, Oct. 27
- Straight No Chaser, Oct. 28
- Caifanes, Nov. 3 (Spanish)
- Pierce the Veil, Nov. 4
- Café Tacvba, Nov. 30 (Spanish)
- Matt Rife, Dec. 1 (two shows)
- Wheel of Fortune Live!, Dec. 3 (two shows)
- Skid Row + Buckcherry, Dec. 16
- Kathy Madigan, Jan. 20, 2024 (rescheduled)
- Matt Fraser, Feb. 4, 2024 (rescheduled)
- Bailey Zimmermann, Feb. 9, 2024
Tickets for all announced shows are currently on sale at Ticketmaster or at the Hard Rock in Wheatland. Those who purchase their tickets in person at the Hard Rock box office may avoid online ticketing fees. For more information about Hard Rock Live and the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland, or for updates on new shows and events, visit hardrockhotelsacramento.com.