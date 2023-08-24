Tim Allen

Tim Allen performs stand up at the Comedy Castle in Michigan. This celebrity entertainer will be performing at the Hard Rock Live in Wheatland on Nov. 11 amid a full line up of diverse and prominent acts throughout the remainder of the year.

 Courtesy of Mark Ridley

Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland currently has nearly 40 shows on sale through February 2024.

American country music artist Billy Currington is set to play on Friday and next month will feature top acts such as Flogging Molly, Clint Black, and The Killers.

