Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will be reviving its signature Harvest the Arts Festival on Sept. 23 after a three-year pandemic-related hiatus. This event will mark the group’s ninth version of the festival which will take place from 6-10 p.m. at the historic J. Heier Farms located at 4880 E. Butte Rd. in Live Oak.
This giant outdoor fundraiser is set to include a diverse selection of local farmers, artists, restaurants, hometown chefs, musicians, wineries, and more. Organizers said the goal of the event is to showcase local talent while simultaneously raising funds to support arts programs throughout Yuba and Sutter counties.
Nestled in orchards with a backdrop of the Sutter Buttes mountain range, guests can expect an evening of visual art displays in addition to a silent art auction, live music, and ample food and wine tastings.
The Yuba-Sutter Big Band Jazz Orchestra is expected to get the crowd up and dancing as they kick off the night with a selection of classics from the American Songbook. This act will be followed by the Fenix Drum and Dance Company featuring a high-energy performance and traditional music and dance from West Africa and the Caribbean. However, the entertainment headliners will be Masterpiece, a Bay Area party band that plays pop, soul, funk, R&B, jazz, and rock from the 1960s to the 1990s along with a few current hits.
This year, the event’s “Culinary Row” has been expanded to include local restaurants such as Dancing Tomato, City Café, and Erma Jean’s Southern Cuisine which will be serving farm-to-fork items off their menus. All three Sutter County wineries along with several Yuba County foothills wineries will be present for tastings. Beer will also be provided. In keeping with a longstanding tradition, guests will be invited to join in a celebratory toast as the sun sets behind the Sutter Buttes at 7:02 p.m.
Over 40 artists will be on hand to show off their latest work throughout the evening. These include palette knife painter Mary Ann Nation, indigenous bead artist Jesse Harris, hand sculpted polymer jewelry maker Yasmeen Alfaqeeh, ceramic artist Elizabeth Hexburg, nature photographer Jonathan Beth, wood artist Sew Sawdust, and many more.
Ticket prices for Harvest the Arts are $50 each in advance or $60 after Sept. 20. The ticket price includes wine and food tastings. Glasses of wine and additional food are available for purchase. Tickets may be purchased online at yubasutterarts.org or in person at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts during box office hours. The Sutter Theater Center is located at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City and will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Sponsorships for this and other Yuba Sutter Arts events are available. Call the office at 530-742-2787 or email email@yubasutterarts.org for more information.