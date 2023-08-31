Harvest the Arts

Guests enjoy perusing a selection of local art and vendors at sunset during a previous Harvest the Arts Festival. 

 Courtesy of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture

Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will be reviving its signature Harvest the Arts Festival on Sept. 23 after a three-year pandemic-related hiatus. This event will mark the group’s ninth version of the festival which will take place from 6-10 p.m. at the historic J. Heier Farms located at 4880 E. Butte Rd. in Live Oak.

This giant outdoor fundraiser is set to include a diverse selection of local farmers, artists, restaurants, hometown chefs, musicians, wineries, and more. Organizers said the goal of the event is to showcase local talent while simultaneously raising funds to support arts programs throughout Yuba and Sutter counties.  

