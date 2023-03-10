SolarFarm

A solar array is pictured in November 2022 near Lafayette, Alabama.

 Joe Songer | jsonger

Years of drought and strict water allocations in Colusa have caused some rural residents to severely curtail their farming operations or forgo it all together. 

Because of this, Richard Mora, a local landowner, said he is currently working to convert his rice operation into a productive solar farm.

