The floors creak as I enter the hall, my first time setting foot inside the fancy Italian-style Victorian home I’d passed so many times before on my way through downtown Yuba City.
The Harkey House Bed & Breakfast Inn was just as charming as I'd hoped it would be, full of class, steeped in history, and carefully curated with an artistic eye.
“I'm from Michigan and originally my goal was to be an art teacher in elementary school,” explained Lee Jones, a longtime owner and caretaker of the home. “After relocating to California, I taught kindergarten and later worked as a principal for several local schools. The B&B was a good outlet for my creativity whether it be doing a room, arranging flowers, or plating a gourmet breakfast.”
Lee gave me the grand tour, winding our way up the staircase and through a couple of themed bedrooms. Preserving the home's historic integrity has been one of Lee’s primary missions after taking it over in 1983 and opening the inn with her husband, Bob Jones. In fact, if I hadn’t been informed, it would've been hard for me to tell that any renovations had been made to the structure at all. The Jones’ credit this to the skill of Dave Greenetz, a local contractor and husband to resident artist Leslie Greenetz, whose work can be found throughout the home.
The Harkey House itself was originally named after William Pinckney Harkey, who arranged to have it built across from the courthouse in 1874 near the beginning of his 16-year stint as Sutter County Sheriff. Erected from redwood beams and Douglas fir planks, this historic home feels just as sturdy as the pack mules Harkey used to transfer goods to and from the gold rush towns of Nevada City and Grass Valley.
“I like to call him Sutter County’s first FedEx guy,” joked Lee. “That's how he made most of his money, off delivering packages.”
In 2019, Harkey’s great-great-grandson, Bill Harkey, gifted the couple with some old family relics. These pieces included the original Harkey Ranch sign and mule bells, the top of Harkey’s cane, a shaving razor, and some vintage spectacles that most likely belonged to Harkey.
“Someday they’ll probably end up in the Sutter County Museum,” added Lee. “But for now, we keep them to show to interested visitors.”
We sat at the kitchen table, sun pouring through the windows, and flipped through albums full of meticulously kept records and nearly a century's worth of photos. Pictures of Harkey family members and descendants, a shot of a former owner's Roman-themed banquet, a poem written by a guest, and clippings from every newspaper article ever written on the Harkey House. It was clear that this bed and breakfast had become more than just a hobby business for Lee and Bob Jones.
“I think it filled a space for us after becoming ‘empty nesters,’” said Lee. “And the people we’ve met have just been incredible.”
This past March marked the Harkey Houses’s 40th-year anniversary. It is still Yuba City’s only bed and breakfast and the first in Sutter County to be established as a smoke-free lodging site. The Jones’ have now spent nearly half a century housing honeymooners, hosting parties, accommodating travelers, and getting to know a few big-wigs along the way. One of their most recent celebrity encounters came around 2007, when Gwen Stefani came to perform at the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland.
“Her mom and dad stayed with us, but I hadn’t realized exactly who they were at the time,” said Lee. “They were really nice people and apparently some of their best friends live in Roseville.”
During some downtime, Lee directed the couple to a nearby estate sale around the corner.
“When they came back, the guy had a big brown shopping bag full of teacups from England and France,” recounted Lee. “The plan was to take the teacups and put fresh flowers in them as party favors for Gwen’s upcoming baby shower. So the next day, I decided I had to go down and get myself some tea cups too. If they were good enough for Gwen, I guess they were good enough for me.”
With the Jones’ now in their 80s, the long-term plan for their bed and breakfast is unclear. It’s quite possible that 10 years from now, on the Harkey's 50th anniversary, the Appeal will be interviewing a close family member about their recent adoption of the business. But until then, guests still have a chance to visit with Bob and Lee for a good bit of conversation, relaxation, and a plate of their signature lavender scones.
The Harkey House is located at 212 C St. in Yuba City. For more information, visit harkeyhouse.com or call 530-674-1942.