History of south Yuba County and beyond

The Wheatland History Museum opened in 2017 out of a converted little red schoolhouse for kindergartners.

 Courtesy of Nicole Cook

Local and regional historians can rejoice in the creation of another museum that houses artifacts and history of the Yuba-Sutter area.

The Wheatland History Museum, run in part by the Wheatland Historical Society, opened its doors out of a converted little red schoolhouse for kindergartners in 2017 as an official nonprofit organization. While the museum was closed for a few years, like many others due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it reopened last year and is fully operational on the first Saturday of each month, according to museum co-curator Chris Bare.

Tags

Recommended for you