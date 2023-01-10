History of south Yuba County and beyond

Local and regional historians can rejoice in the creation of another museum that houses artifacts and history of the Yuba-Sutter area.
The Wheatland History Museum, run in part by the Wheatland Historical Society, opened its doors out of a converted little red schoolhouse for kindergartners in 2017 as an official nonprofit organization. While the museum was closed for a few years, like many others due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it reopened last year and is fully operational on the first Saturday of each month, according to museum co-curator Chris Bare.
Bare, who runs the museum with co-curator Pat Camarena, said the museum is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on that first Saturday of each month.
“We have visitors come all over – (locals) but also people who want to do research on (landmarks) and their families,” Camarena said. “Wheatland is known for three main things: We have the first African-American mayor west of the Mississippi, the Wheatland Hop Riot in 1913, which was a big agricultural riot that changed agricultural and labor laws all over the United States, and then also the Donner Rescue Party site.”
The latter, Camarena said, is a site about three miles from the museum known as Johnson’s Rancho – the last place that the early western settlers were present before being rescued in the 1800s.
Johnson’s Rancho is a California historical landmark that is currently being worked on by members of the Wheatland Historical Society as a way to preserve the area, according to Wheatland Historical Society Treasurer Tami Johnson.
Johnson said with the help of the National Parks Service, members of the Wheatland Historical Society have pinpointed the GPS location of several artifacts found during the last 2-mile stretch of Johnson’s Rancho.
Once pinpointed via GPS, the artifact is then buried in the same location so in the future archaeologists can reverify the area, Johnson said.
“This last 2 miles of the trail is on private property, so currently you can’t go out and see it,” Johnson said. “It is the hope of the society that in the future (we) can open a portion (of the trail) so the public can come visit the last piece of the emigrant trail west.”
The Johnson’s Rancho maps are present inside the museum and online for anyone to purchase, Johnson said.
Camarena said adjacent to the maps is the farming section that is filled with a variety of artifacts donated by community members over the years.
“Two-thirds of what is in there we had when we opened,” Camarena said. “We are running out of room for bigger items.”
One particular favorite is an old coffee grinder that Camarena said was brought in by a rancher.
“You can tell from the size that it is not something that you would use at home,” Camarena said. “It was being used in a barn to grind chicken feed.”
Camarena also likes several other artifacts, including a postcard sent to the Wheatland Police Department concerning an escaped convict out of Kansas who may have migrated west to hide with his sister in Wheatland.
Camarena said all the artifacts present inside the 700-square-foot building that has stood for decades in Wheatland are to bring joy and information to the public.
One activity for children, Camarena said, is an artifact treasure hunt where kids can hunt for artifacts inside the walls of the Wheatland History Museum.
“It makes it fun for them,” Camarena said, “gets them interested in looking at some of the artifacts.”
“We are trying to preserve the local history – that’s our mission,” Johnson said.