David Holycross prides himself in running one of the few owner-operated funeral home and mortuary services in the Yuba-Sutter area. Observing 25 years of service this year, Holycross Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. provides comprehensive help in arranging memorial services in the event of a loved one's death.

Having worked a part-time job in a funeral home in Illinois during high school, Holycross said that he made the decision to become a mortician after attending a year of “regular college.” 

