David Holycross prides himself in running one of the few owner-operated funeral home and mortuary services in the Yuba-Sutter area. Observing 25 years of service this year, Holycross Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. provides comprehensive help in arranging memorial services in the event of a loved one's death.
Having worked a part-time job in a funeral home in Illinois during high school, Holycross said that he made the decision to become a mortician after attending a year of “regular college.”
“After my freshman year of college, I didn’t really know what I wanted to do or pursue, so I decided to pursue mortuary college,” Holycross said.
As a mortician, Holycross plays many roles in the planning and delivery of a funeral or memorial service. He works directly with the Sutter County Sheriff Coroner, local churches and community members to assist those involved with someone’s passing 24 hours a day all year round.
Holycross frequently connects with clients interested in making pre-arrangements for their own funerals. This can help carry out the grieving process and alleviate any financial worries some families may have over funeral services. Holycross also helps connect clients to grief counseling resources and support services.
“The families, especially when there’s a lot of trauma involved or emotions, we make sure that they’re aware of different resources to obtain counseling or therapy to get through the death,” Holycross said.
Because of the nature of the funeral industry, Holycross has made it his priority to ensure that his clients have a positive experience and feel heard through his services.
“I always tell folks it’s an honor to be entrusted. It’s a big deal whether it’s a simple cremation or a full-blown funeral,” Holycross said. “All funeral homes, we make an impact with that family. Unfortunately, sometimes it’s negative. It’s not good, but I like to think it’s rewarding to make a positive impact on that family and help them get through the process.”
Between preparing bodies for burial or cremation and arranging a ceremony, Holycross and his team are also responsible for filing the legal death certificate when someone dies. This document allows families to move forward with life insurance claims and financial claims or titles.
“When someone dies, their death has to be legally registered with the state. When I interview the families, I get the necessary information about their family member. It’s similar to a birth certificate, but it’s more important and also time-sensitive. It allows us, the cemetery, to lay a person to rest, but first we need to file a death certificate,” Holycross said.
One of the most rewarding aspects of providing funeral services is the level of trust involved in carrying out an end-of-life service.
“Their lives are turned upside down when a loved one passes away,” Holycross said. “I gain their trust and respect and we get them through the process.”
As Holycross approaches his 25th year in business, he is especially thankful to his team who help operate the funeral home including his son Trevor Holycross, his fiance Tonna Dodge and other team members Wes Porterand Zack Dollins.
In the future, Holycross hopes to expand his building to provide more chapel space to carry out memorial services on site. He looks forward to helping his son and other employees obtain more training to continue the business and better serve the community.
“It’s a very serious business and I’m always so honored when a family entrusts me to handle their loved one,” Holycross said.