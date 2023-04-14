There is no shortage of antique furniture along D Street in Marysville, but in just a few months, Honey Barn Decor Boutique has made itself known as the hub for vintage-inspired, new and repurposed decor.

When store owner Melissa Swink opened Honey Barn in October 2022, she was fulfilling a lifelong dream of leading her own business. Prior to opening her store, Swink said that she had sold remodeled furniture out of a rented space at Fabulous Finds in Marysville for around six months.

