There is no shortage of antique furniture along D Street in Marysville, but in just a few months, Honey Barn Decor Boutique has made itself known as the hub for vintage-inspired, new and repurposed decor.
When store owner Melissa Swink opened Honey Barn in October 2022, she was fulfilling a lifelong dream of leading her own business. Prior to opening her store, Swink said that she had sold remodeled furniture out of a rented space at Fabulous Finds in Marysville for around six months.
The space that now houses Honey Barn had been available for rent for sometime, Swink said. After gaining experience selling her furniture locally and through social media, Swink decided to take advantage of her opportunity and establish Honey Barn as her own business.
“It’s been on my bucket list to open my own store someday,” Swink said. “It gave me the courage to do this.”
Honey Barn primarily sells refinished “farmhouse” decor along with smaller products such as clothes and candles. In the months since opening, Swink has been able to expand Honey Barn to engage more with her sense of design. She now offers to paint furniture and work as an interior designer directly in a client’s home, she said.
The furniture pieces Swink sells are purchased and revived by herself and her husband.
“We make junk into something else,” she said.
Refinishing furniture allows the buyer to repair, repaint and resell old, worn out pieces while adding one’s own personal touch. In Swink’s case, her personal touch goes as far as naming every piece of furniture she holds in Honey Barn.
While advertising new products on social media, Swink said that some customers will visit the store and ask for a specific piece by its given name like Shelby, a black desk with a brown, wooden surface.
“We’ll get people who come in like, ‘I’m here to see Shelby,’ and that’s Shelby right there,” Swink said.
Other times, customers who share their name with a piece of furniture will stop by to take photos with Swink’s product.
As Honey Barn continues to grow, Swink said that she is always looking for more ways to engage with her customers and create a fun, welcoming environment. She frequently holds raffles for popular furniture items to encourage customers to look at other store items.
Swink also created a personal newsletter called “Barn News” to provide more updates about Honey Barn and further connect with her customers over social media.
As a business that relies on personal connections to thrive, Swink said that bad weather has been one of the biggest struggles she has faced since opening Honey Barn.
“The weather was so bad earlier this year that no one wanted to come outside. That makes it hard to get people to stop by,” she said.
In spite of this, Swink said that Honey Barn has grown exponentially in the six months it has been open. She believes that she is slowly growing out of her space and hopes to take advantage of this fact in her future ventures with Honey Barn. Swink hopes to create a full boutique and salon at some point.
“Just a ladies’ and girls’ dream. Someplace where you can get your eyelashes done and your nails done with a boutique on the second floor,” Swink said.
Honey Barn is located at 331 D St. in Marysville and is open on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.