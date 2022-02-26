Construction began recently to give Fifth Street in Marysville a much needed facelift.
Marysville Councilmember Stuart Gilchrist said the project will improve the quality of travel into the city while improving safety with new lighting, stripping and more.
On Jan. 18, the Marysville City Council approved a contract for $3,058,362 with All American Construction, Inc. out of Live Oak for the work. The city said $3,200,000 in grant funding for the project was secured through the Sacramento Area Council of Governments (SACOG) and those funds were being issued through Caltrans. The total estimated cost of the project is $3,516,500, according to a staff report.
The project will be a complete rehabilitation of the Fifth Street corridor from the E Street intersection to the J Street intersection. It includes structural road rehabilitation from curb to curb with pedestrian accessibility improvements at all intersections, driveways, and alley crossings, the addition of a pedestrian crossing signal at F Street, and upgrade to the traffic signal at H Street for pedestrian access and additional turning movements, according to the staff report.
This Fifth Street project also will incorporate an added fifth lane for better circulation with medians and left turn pockets at the intersections with H, G, and F streets, the staff report said.
According to the city, landscape and storm drain systems also will be updated.
John Mallen, a city engineer with MHM Engineering, said construction is expected to be completed by the end of September 2022 and traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction for the duration of the project.
The project was originally slated to begin in 2021, but was delayed because the city was awaiting word from the Sacramento Council of Area Governments (SACOG) on a request for $1 million to cover an approximately $800,000 shortfall in funding for the project. Funding in the amount of $1.5 million was later secured from SACOG.
In 2017, the city secured $700,000 in regional surface transportation program funding and Marysville also put $91,000 into the project.