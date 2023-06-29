The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will be presenting IMPROVIVOR - Season 2 on Friday starting at 7 p.m. inside the historic Lee Burrows theater in Marysville. 

IMPROVIVOR is a comedic spin off of the hit reality TV series “Survivor.” The format was developed by club members, many of whom grew up watching the show, as a way to include all performers regardless of their skill level or training. During the show, players will be divided into teams and challenged to a series of theater games and comedic shticks based on audience suggestions. The last player left standing will be crowned this season’s “IMPROVIVING” champion.

