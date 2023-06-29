The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will be presenting IMPROVIVOR - Season 2 on Friday starting at 7 p.m. inside the historic Lee Burrows theater in Marysville.
IMPROVIVOR is a comedic spin off of the hit reality TV series “Survivor.” The format was developed by club members, many of whom grew up watching the show, as a way to include all performers regardless of their skill level or training. During the show, players will be divided into teams and challenged to a series of theater games and comedic shticks based on audience suggestions. The last player left standing will be crowned this season’s “IMPROVIVING” champion.
In IMPROVIVOR - Season 1 this past March, Yuba-Sutter Improv Club member Steve Protine became the inaugural winner, beating out the club’s founder and coach, Shamaya Sutton, by a fraction of voluminous applause.
“Did I expect it? No, but I suppose that was my first mistake,” said Sutton. “In Improv you should always expect the unexpected.”
“You’ll never be able to take this away from me,” added Protine, clutching tightly to his trophy.
Yuba-Sutter Improv Club has been working hard to tighten its format and is looking forward to giving their players another shot at redemption, revenge, and glory in this season’s episode of IMPROVIVOR.
The show will begin promptly at 7 p.m. at the Lee Burrows Center for the Arts at 630 E St. in Marysville. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased online at yubasutterarts.org. The show is not recommended for anyone under the age of 18. Snacks, beverages, and adult drinks will be available for purchase.
Yuba-Sutter Improv Club is a free improv program powered by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. Practices are open to anyone over the age of 18 and occur every Tuesday night from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Burrows Center. For more information, look for Yuba-Sutter Improv Club on social media or email yuabsutterimprovclub@gmail.com.