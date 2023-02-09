The locally filmed independent production “Lyvia’s House” has stirred up quite a bit of curiosity over the past three years as Patricia V. Davis, a Nicolaus-based writer and director, worked to showcase the area's natural beauty in her newest obsession.
Described as a romantic psychological thriller, “Lyvia’s House” was loosely inspired by the story of Juan Corona, a serial killer convicted in 1971 for the murder of 25 migrant farmworkers in Sutter County. The plot follows an up-and-coming journalist, Tara Manning, who relocates to the fictional town of River Oaks to be with her boyfriend and aspiring architect, Johnny Beers. The house they move to sits in front of a walnut orchard and previously belonged to an Italian artist named Lyvia. When Manning begins to suspect that the artist's disappearance has something to do with an old string of serial murders, her sense of reality and sanity soon come into question.
Last June, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture hosted “The Making of Lyvia’s House,” an event meant to raise funds for the completion of the film. There, people got to learn more about the locations featured in the film and the local support it received from the surrounding community.
By November 2022, the film was being submitted to film festivals across the globe and has since garnered multiple awards from Sin City Festival, the Toronto International Women Film Festival, and Athens International Digital Film Festival.
On Friday, the “Lyvia’s House” cast and crew will be returning to Yuba City for a gala and to host the film’s first official screening in the tri-county area. This momentous occasion was sold out within days of its announcement, snagged up by eager fans who have long awaited to see their hometown and support efforts featured on screen. A waitlist has been issued for the event and can be joined by sending an email to email@yubasutterarts.org. If tickets should become available, patrons will be notified according to their order on the list. It should be noted that the film is not recommended for viewers under the age of 17.
This premiere screening event will take place from 5:30-9 p.m. at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City on Friday. The event will include a meet and greet with the cast and crew, including the lead actors, with an opportunity for a question-and-answer session and photos after the screening. A celebration cake will be cut and shared with all attendees and drinks, snacks, and merchandise will be available for purchase.
The Sutter Theater Center is located at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City. For more information about the film, visit lyviashouse.com.