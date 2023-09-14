From Friday through Sept. 22, artists from the American Indian Education Program will be exhibiting their work at the gallery of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Marysville campus.
The works of these young emerging artists provide a glimpse into the tribal landscapes of the region and their active connections which have been maintained for more than a millennia.
A free meet-and-greet opening reception will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday with free refreshments and appetizers based on traditional Native American foods.
Organizers state that the artwork featured in this exhibit represents generations of traditional ecological knowledge (TEK). These student artists train in cultural mediums that share a commitment to the TEK practices going back thousands of years. For those involved with the program, TEK forms the basis of seasonal practices that affirm the intergenerational relationships of animals, plants, and people.
“These students do a great job and we are proud to partner with Pat Bennett and her team to share the work with the community,” said David Read, executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
The American Indian Education Program, under the direction of Bennett, is part of the Marysville Joint Unified School District. Over 40 different tribes are reported to be represented and the program serves approximately 1,000 American Indian students in the Yuba-Sutter area, the majority being of Cherokee, Choctaw, or Maidu descent.
The American Indian Education Program states that its goal is to provide students with the opportunity to become engaged in the educational process by helping them to master basic skills, become knowledgeable about their cultural heritage, and strengthen their ability to make good choices for their future. The program achieves these goals by offering academic assistance, promoting cultural enrichment activities, and providing students with opportunities to develop good decision-making skills. The program also provides tutoring, craft classes, field trips, and classroom presentations.
Yuba Sutter Arts and Culture’s Marysville gallery is located at 624 E St. in Marysville. Free parking is available on the streets adjacent to the gallery and theater and at the Umpqua
Bank and Bank of America parking lots nearby.