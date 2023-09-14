Animal hide processing

Students of the American Indian Education Program work on processing an animal hide. Art pieces from this program will be on display at the Marysville gallery of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture starting Friday with a free opening reception.

 Courtesy photo

From Friday through Sept. 22, artists from the American Indian Education Program will be exhibiting their work at the gallery of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Marysville campus.

The works of these young emerging artists provide a glimpse into the tribal landscapes of the region and their active connections which have been maintained for more than a millennia.

