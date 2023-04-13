Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will be celebrating the art of Yuba City resident John “Jack” Christie throughout the month of April in the gallery at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City.

Christie has drawn and painted since he was 10 years old. After high school, he attended the California College of Arts & Crafts in San Francisco, but ultimately ended up settling for a career in business. 

