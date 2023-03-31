Drive 40 minutes west from Marysville and it may seem as if you’ve stumbled into another country. Surrounded by wooded hills, winding roads, and foreign accents, the community of Oregon House in Yuba County is a place full of surprises and old-fashioned charm.
Tucked away off Stackhouse Lane sits a hilltop bakery and apothecary known as Artisan Lavinia. Here, owners Dorian and Carmina Matei have created a nearly self-sustainable world for themselves, something reminiscent of a medieval homestead.
On March 1, I had the privilege of visiting their property and spending time with the Matei family, which includes 9-year-old Clovis and 6-year-old Alett. Approaching the gates, I was greeted by the children and their canine companions, Argus and Daphne, frolicking through the front courtyard. The family's home looked almost historic, the crown jewel of their property and surrounded by lush vegetation
The five-acre grounds, still damp with melted snow, were divided into several meticulously landscaped portions. In the trees stood a stilted playhouse with a course of trapeze rings hanging from the branches. A bright gravel driveway led around back to two small cottages used as the bakery and apothecary studio.
Dorian built and designed these structures himself, even renting an excavator to dig a homemade cellar for the family's wine and garden vegetables. While small, the bakery produces about 100 loaves per day and services an average of 500 customers per month. This productivity is manageable enough to support the family and allows them to work predominantly from home.
Outside the bakery lies a small grove of olive trees and across the front yard a young vineyard lay dormant in the winter sun.
“We’ve had a hard time keeping fruit trees alive here,” said Dorian. “But we keep trying things until we find the ones that work for us.”
The Matei’s focus is on using locally sourced ingredients and producing unprocessed foods and organic products. Their loaves are crafted with ancient grains, freshly milled flour, and, despite using a few electrified components, they rely predominantly on traditional means of baking.
Basking in the warmth of the hand-built wood oven, Dorian shared his artisan vision and the knowledge he gleaned from other bread makers after discovering the horrors of American food markets.
“When I came to America, the bread tasted terrible,” laughed Dorian. “Even the flour here was over processed, I couldn't just buy regular flour. Escaping processed foods was nearly impossible. So I started researching ways to make real bread myself.”
As immigrants from Romania, Dorian and Carmina missed some of the communal aspects of their upbringing. They longed to establish a “village” in which they could support themselves and others. In 2011, the couple got the opportunity to purchase a home they had been renting in Oregon House. Soon enough, Artisan Lavinia was born, a land filled with fresh loaves, fertile gardens, and fresh scents.
“I think it's important for people to know how to provide for themselves,” said Carmina. “I believe every woman should have a rose and know how to use it to care for herself.”
Carmina’s self-care garden staples include lavender, aloe, heirloom roses, and calendula. She brewed me a fresh pot of rose tea, made from her own dried roses, and served it in some fancy china beside a jar of local honey.
“Unfortunately, I'm actually allergic to bees now so we had to stop keeping them,” added Carmina.
As we chatted, the children released the family’s flock of homing pigeons which fluttered gracefully around the property line. Continuing around back, past the roses and aloe plants, Dorian picked me a fresh Bergamot fruit which I would have easily mistaken for a lemon. Bergamot oranges have a distinct scent most recognizable for use in Earl Grey tea. The Mateis use this fruit to enhance the flavors of their jams and pastries as well as in their skin care products and teas.
As I snapped a picture of their garden fountain sparkling in the sun, I turned to Dorian and asked him how it felt to live life like a fairy tale.
“It is very satisfying to live by the work of your own hands,” said Dorian thoughtfully. “But it is also relentless, in fact my main challenge right now is making sure I don’t work too much. … Even fairy tales have witches.”
Since establishing themselves here, the Matei family has been threatened by wildfires, cautioned against mountain lions and bears, and persevered through the regulations and permits associated with a growing business. But on Fridays, the Mateis enjoy sharing their toils with the public who come to bask in the scenery and feast on fresh-baked goods.
On Saturdays, Carmina offers workshops in natural skincare and the art of perfume making for as little as $20. Their products can also be ordered online or purchased at a handful of local markets such as New Earth and Bridge Coffee Co. in Yuba City.
Those interested in visiting the bakery or learning more about the family’s artisan crafts can go to artisanlavinia.com or call 530-300-7035. Artisan Lavinia is located at 9735 Stackhouse Ln. in Oregon House.