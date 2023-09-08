A new board of directors for the Almond Board of California took their seats on Aug. 1 with five voting members elected this year, four of whom were incumbent.
Among the 2023 board of directors is Kelli Evans, a co-op grower from Evans Farming in Live Oak, who was elected for a three-year term.
Reelected members include Paul Ewing, an independent grower from Los Banos, Alexi Rodriguez, an independent handler with Campos Brothers in Caruthers, Alicia Rockwell, a co-op handler with Blue Diamond Growers in Sacramento, and Darren Rigg, an independent handler from Minturn Nut Co. Inc. in Le Grand.
“Our industry continues to endure hard times,” Rodriguez said in a statement. “This board understands that intimately, and we have a strong group of individuals who are incredibly committed to doing our part to get beyond our current challenges successfully.”
The 10-member Almond Board has five grower members and five handler members. Between both types of members, three represent independent growers and two represent cooperatives.
According to the California Almonds website, the Almond Board represents a diverse group of almond growers while maximizing the impact of almonds in California’s agricultural economy.
According to officials, the Almond Board of California sets policy and approves budgets in major areas, including global market development, production research, public relations and advertising, nutrition research, statistical reporting, quality control and food safety.
The Almond Board is also a federal marketing order dedicated to promoting California almonds to domestic and international audiences through marketing efforts and by funding and promoting studies about almonds' health benefits. It also ensures sustainable agricultural practices and food safety.
Evans, along with her husband Tim Taylor, specializes in sustainably growing rice, almonds and walnuts at Evans Farming. As a third generation Hispanic woman, Evans’ experience in agriculture began on her family’s farm.
She has sat on several boards related to almond growth including the Growers Committee for the Almond Alliance. Evans also served as an alternate for the Almond Board between August 2022 and July this year.
Evans also currently serves on the board of directors for the Sutter County Resource Conservation District.
As a newly elected member of the Almond Board, Evans hopes to give growers a more equal voice in the state’s greater agricultural economy alongside huller-sheller advocates. She also encourages other farmers to share their needs and opinions with the Almond Board as well.
Almond Board sessions are open meetings, and Evans encourages growers to attend.
“You can’t vote, but you can sit in [on the meeting] and give your opinion,” Evans said in a statement.
According to a Blue Diamond Growers newsletter, Evans is proud to have started “at the bottom” as a farmer, working her way through different committees until finally coming to sit on the Almond Board.
“I could have skipped some of those steps, but I feel much more powerful when I talk because I understand so many levels of [the Almond Board],” she said.
As she moves into her role on the Board of Directors, Evans encourages other almond growers to get more involved in representative groups including Blue Diamond Growers, the Almond Alliance and the Almond Board.
“More people helping would be wonderful. Our voices are very powerful when we join together. If you’re not happy with something, get involved. If you’re not happy with the direction of Blue Diamond, the Almond Alliance, or the Almond Board, you have to speak up. We must join
together for the better good,” Evans said.