ONOFF, Yuba-Sutter’s resident Irish rock band, is gearing up to host its 10-year American anniversary concert at the Silver Dollar Saloon in Marysville on Friday. This Irish trio, composed of Paulie Daly, Stevie Bogan, and David Hurrell, migrated to the United States from Ireland in April of 2013 and soon found a home in California’s Central Valley.
The band first started in 2002 with the release of its tongue-in-cheek title album “Hey Jack! You’re Late!” which reached number seven on the Irish Tower Chart. Their high-energy performances were said to include antics like fire-breathing finales, pulling fans on stage, and even arriving on stage in coffins. These memorable performances landed them support gigs with Fall Out Boy, Bad Religion, Funeral For a Friend, Therapy?, and a tour with Reel Big Fish.
Last year, the band completed its sixth album under its title single “Blah Blah Blah,” which was accompanied by several self-written and produced music videos. Since the lifting of pandemic-era restrictions, these athletic Irishmen have again resumed their consistent West Coast touring and have hosted a slew of local music events and festivals.
“What a better way to celebrate than by throwing a massive party at one of the venues that made us feel part of something and always kept its doors open so we could share our craft and develop as a band,” said Daly, ONOFF’s lead singer and guitarist. “It’ll mean a lot to us to see all our fans, friends, and family in the crowd.”
This upcoming anniversary concert will focus on some of the band’s recent releases, old favorites, and new material including their new single “What Matters Most.” The band plans to release a music video with this song in November which will include footage taken at the concert.
“If you want a chance to be featured in the crowd, come on out and support us,” laughed Daly.
Daly said he wrote this song with the original goal of creating a hit similar to “We are the Champions” by Queen, but as with most creative endeavors, things decided to take a different course.
“For me, ‘What Matters Most’ is really about what’s in your heart whether that be love, politics, a hobby, or career,” explained Daly. “It’s about recognizing and embracing whatever that is for you.”
Friday’s concert is a 21-and-up event with no cover charge. The show starts at 9 p.m. with an opening performance from Cold Pizza, an acoustic duo from Yuba City. There will also be a selection of drink specials.
Those unable to attend Friday night’s concert might also be able to catch ONOFF when the band opens for Alien Ant Farm at the Goldfield in Roseville on Sept. 15. After that they plan to host a festival at the 7 Mile House in Marysville and will go on tour with Smile Empty Soul in November throughout the Southeast coast.
Silver Dollar Saloon is located at 330 1st St. in Marysville. For more information about ONOFF, or to access their music, look for them on Spotify or contact them at MessageONOFF@gmail.com.