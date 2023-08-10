ONOFF, Yuba-Sutter’s resident Irish rock band, is gearing up to host its 10-year American anniversary concert at the Silver Dollar Saloon in Marysville on Friday. This Irish trio, composed of Paulie Daly, Stevie Bogan, and David Hurrell, migrated to the United States from Ireland in April of 2013 and soon found a home in California’s Central Valley.

The band first started in 2002 with the release of its tongue-in-cheek title album “Hey Jack! You’re Late!” which reached number seven on the Irish Tower Chart. Their high-energy performances were said to include antics like fire-breathing finales, pulling fans on stage, and even arriving on stage in coffins. These memorable performances landed them support gigs with Fall Out Boy, Bad Religion, Funeral For a Friend, Therapy?, and a tour with Reel Big Fish.

