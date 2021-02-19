In recognition of National Heart Month, the Adventist Heart & Vascular Institute at Adventist Health and Rideout is offering a special presentation on February 24, 2021.
This virtual Heart Health presentation will feature the Adventist Heart & Vascular Institute medical director, cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Patrick Griffith, and two new Adventist Heart & Vascular Institute specialists.
Dr. Inder Singh, interventional cardiology, will discuss the latest minimally-invasive treatment options for structural heart disease and Dr. Rajinder Pal Singh, cardiac electrophysiology, will share insights into treating heart rhythm disorders, including atrial fibrillation.
The one-hour event will begin at 12:15pm on February 24th and is hosted by the Rotary Club of Yuba City and all are invited.
The virtual presentation is open to the community and can be accessed here at https://bit.ly/37k8Hij. Participation is limited to the first 100 guests.