Marysville included in the National Purple Heart Trail

Gregory L. Colunio, 73, of Marysville received a commemorative Purple Heart coin from Ray E. Bull, 76, of Marysville during a ceremony Monday with other Purple Heart recipients at Veterans Memorial Center in Marysville.

 Courtesy of Jenna Summa

Veterans and city officials gathered on Monday for the unveiling of the Purple Heart Trail near the Historic Marysville City Cemetery.

A ceremony honoring local Purple Heart recipients was held at the Veterans Memorial Center before the sign unveiling.

