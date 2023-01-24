Marysville included in the National Purple Heart Trail

Veterans and city officials gathered on Monday for the unveiling of the Purple Heart Trail near the Historic Marysville City Cemetery.
A ceremony honoring local Purple Heart recipients was held at the Veterans Memorial Center before the sign unveiling.
Over five years in the making, a section of Highway 70 and Highway 20 are now included in the crosscountry system of roadways that make up the National Purple Heart Trail.
The Purple Heart Medal is awarded to veterans who were either killed or wounded while in service. According to the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Purple Heart Trails are established across the country to create a system of roads, highways and other monuments to honor medal recipients. As of now, the national trail includes over 7,000 miles of roadways, Assemblyman James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, said during Monday’s ceremony.
Organizer Brock Bowen said that he began working to include Marysville in the National Purple Trail in November 2017. In 2021, Gallagher authored legislation that established Highway 70 and 20 as part of the trail.
“Brock was the biggest piece of this achievement. It was his goal to ensure that Marysville is part of the Purple Heart Trail,” Gallagher said. “It is my hope that as we unveil this sign, people pay homage to the sacrifices veterans make to keep us free.”
Mike O’Conner, a Vietnam War veteran and Purple Heart recipient, was introduced as the keynote speaker for the ceremony. In 1967, O’Conner served as a helicopter pilot until he was shot down in 1968. He went on to spend 1,857 days as a prisoner of war, Bowen said.
“A Purple Heart, to me, is the highest honor this country can bestow upon its warriors,” O’Conner said.
After speeches, members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars performed a rifle salute and taps, a bugle call frequently used in military funerals and ceremonies.
Throughout the event, several Purple Heart recipients participated in different aspects of the ceremony, such as leading the Pledge of Allegiance. Following the ceremony, all Purple Heart recipients in attendance were asked to stand and were given commemorative coins from the Veterans of Foreign Wars in honor of their service. Those in attendance later drove to the sign unveiling near the Marysville City Cemetery.
O’Conner was given the honor of removing the sign covering. Members of the American Legion delivered a second rifle salute and another performance of taps following the unveiling.
The Marysville Purple Heart Trail sign is located near the offramp on Highway 70 near the Historic Marysville City Cemetery.