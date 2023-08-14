With over 40 years spent working in California’s educational system, James Ferreira is now forging a partnership between Yuba City Charter School (YCCS) and The Acting Company (TAC) of Yuba City.
Last year, Ferreira retired from his role as superintendent of YCCS and was quickly voted in as the theater's president.
“Coming off of COVID, it was hard to get actors and sell enough seats,” said Ferreira. “We had to cancel our first show of the year due to a low turnout and then COVID hit ‘Paint Your Wagon’ which took out our opening weekend. But we bounced back from that and have had two successful runs so far in our current season.”
Since taking the reins, Ferreira’s primary focus has been on diversifying the company’s talent pool and becoming more engaged with and accessible to the local community. In February, Ferreira held a special public meeting with an invited list of theatrical community leaders including Matt DeMeritt, with Convergence Theatre Company; David Wheeler, emeritus professor of film and theater at Yuba College; and Julian Barkley-Brinson, the founder of Rise Up Youth Program for the Performing Arts. This meeting served as a brainstorming session on inclusivity, show choice, and collaboration. Since opening the door to these conversations, TAC has shown obvious progress on all fronts and Ferreira said he looks forward to fostering future developments in cross-cultural theater and productions that cater to a wide range of ethnic communities.
This summer, the company’s youth program, also referred to as Magic Theater, was moved to the newly built black box theater at YCCS with a premiere drama camp for ages 9 through 19.
The camp's success has led to the prospect of an ongoing collaboration between both the school and TAC in the form of an after-school drama program.
“We did the collaboration because it was very difficult to try and do two shows simultaneously on the same stage at The Acting Company,” said Ferreira. “We’re pretty optimistic about it and are interested to see how many kids will come out and get involved throughout the year.”
So how does an English major and educational administration become so heavily involved with the performing arts?
Well, like most habits, these inclinations developed in high school where Ferreira made his debut performance in “Li’l Abner.” Being involved with theater helped Ferreira overcome his fear of singing and increased his confidence. He continued his performance training under Wheeler and Joaquina Johnson at Yuba Community College in Marysville and then at Chico State in various operas. But once Ferreira’s professional aspirations began to occlude his free time, his participation in the performing arts quickly tapered off.
“I worked for several years at the Acting Company, but when I went into administration that was it,” said Ferreira. “I am firmly of the school that if you cannot show up for rehearsals or you cannot commit to the thing all the way through, then you should not be doing it.”
Believe it or not, Ferreira had originally planned on becoming a doctor but soon realized he was not equipped to handle the mental and emotional strain of losing patients. So he switched to the one thing he’d always found himself doing: teaching.
“I hadn’t really thought it through that going into medicine would mean that people would not survive all the time, and I just couldn't take it,” explained Ferreira. “I quit, dropped out of all my classes, and started looking at what I’d always done. I had taught guitar lessons from the time I was 16 and I was a CPR instructor and a first aid instructor and a water safety instructor for the Red Cross. … It just seemed like all I’d ever done was teaching so it was the most logical next option for me.”
Still trying to distance himself from the world of science and medicine, Ferreira chose to major in English which also qualified him to teach drama. His local resume now includes prolonged terms at Yuba City High School, Lindhurst High School, and of course Yuba City Charter School where he still teaches English, drama, and culinary arts.
“There’s no better job than teaching and to me it isn't working. In fact, I would prefer to be teaching then on vacation,” added Ferreira.
After being absent from the stage for well over a decade, Ferreira returned to the limelight as Mike Mooney in TAC’s recent production of “Paint Your Wagon” directed by Pat Hill, one of the company’s founding members.
“Jamie and I have been theater buddies for many years,” said Hill excitedly. “He was 18 years old when I met him in 1981 at Yuba College. We were in ‘South Pacific’ together under the direction of David Wheeler and when Theater '86, now The Acting Company, was founded in 1984, Jamie and I were a part of that driving force and served on its board of directors. … Everyone at TAC is delighted that we are pulling in more diversity in our actors, and not just race but also in age. TAC is a community theater which means it is for everyone to participate in regardless of age or ethnicity.”
With time back on his side, Ferreira looks forward to continued involvement with his hometown theater and imparting the same skills and values that acting brought to him: discipline, self worth, and the importance of being a team player.
For more information about The Acting Company, visit actingcompany.org or look for them on social media. Area youth should also be aware that the company just recently started a student ticketing bracket that discounts show admission by $5 for those 17 years of age and under.