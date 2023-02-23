The Mick Martin’s Big Blues Band will be appearing in concert on March 4, alongside one of Sacramento's top blues vocalists, Pinkie Rideau, at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City.
Last year, Martin’s concert was a complete sellout, so organizers at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture encouraged patrons to snag their tickets early. Tickets can be purchased online at yubasutterarts.org for $25 a piece.
Martin is said to be a legend in the blues and rock world. Most local fans know him as the host and producer of "The Blues Party" on Capital Public Radio and the leader of Mick Martin & the Blues Rockers, a group he led for 38 years. An award-winning harmonica player and singer-songwriter, Martin’s accomplishments include recording over 20 albums and performing with jazz organist Jimmy Smith and other icons at the 1994 Carnegie Hall "Blues in Jazz" event.
For his most recent gig, Martin has assembled a group of accomplished musicians with pedigrees as impressive as his own. The Mick Martin’s Big Blues Band is comprised of vocalist
Pinkie Rideau, saxophonist Danny Sandoval, guitarist Andrew Little, pianist and organist Mike Caselli, bassist A.J. Joyce, trumpeter and arranger Dave Johnson, and drummer Jim Caselli.
All these musicians have reported playing and recording with a list of world-famous artists that are the “Who's Who” of the music business.
Blues is a music genre that originated in the deep South of the United States around the 1860s. Blues music incorporated spirituals, work songs, field hollers, shouts, chants, and narrative ballads born from African-American culture. The blues form has become ubiquitous with other musical styles such as jazz, rhythm and blues, and rock and roll, and is characterized by its call-and-response pattern, blues scale, and specific chord progressions.
The Mick Martin’s Big Blues Band concert will take place at 7 p.m. on March 4 at the Sutter Theater Center with doors opening as early as 6 p.m. Free parking is available on the street and the parking lots adjacent to the theater.
The Sutter Theater Center for the Arts is located at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City. For more information about this event, contact Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture at 530-742-ARTS or email david@yubasutterarts.org.