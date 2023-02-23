Blues1

Mick Martin sings into the microphone while playing a bongo drum during a recent concert. This accomplished artist will be returning to Yuba City with his crew of band mates on March 4 at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts.

 Courtesy of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture

The Mick Martin’s Big Blues Band will be appearing in concert on March 4, alongside one of Sacramento's top blues vocalists, Pinkie Rideau, at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City.   

Last year, Martin’s concert was a complete sellout, so organizers at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture encouraged patrons to snag their tickets early. Tickets can be purchased online at yubasutterarts.org for $25 a piece.

Tags

Recommended for you