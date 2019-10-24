Jimmy Carter released from hospital
ATLANTA – Three days after falling and fracturing his pelvis, former President Jimmy Carter has been released from the hospital.
A spokeswomen for the former president said he was released from the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus on Thursday afternoon.
“He is looking forward to continuing to recuperate at his home in Plains,” said Deanna Congileo. “And thanks everyone for their kind well-wishes.”
Congileo reported earlier this week that the 95-year-old Carter fell in his Plains home on Monday night and was rushed to the hospital for observation and treatment.
It was his second accident in two weeks and third major accident since May, when he fell and broke his hip.
On Oct. 6, a fall at his Plains resulted in a black eye and 14 stitches.
His May fall happened as he was preparing to go turkey hunting on his Plains farm.
Guam delegate under investigation for alleged sexual relationship with staffer, other offenses
WASHINGTON – The House Ethics Committee has opened an investigation into Delegate Michael San Nicolas of Guam regarding allegations that he may have had a sexual relationship with a member of his staff, converted campaign funds for personal use and accepted improper campaign contributions.
The committee said in a statement Wednesday it will gather additional information regarding the allegations, and that the probe “does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred.” The statement was from Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch of Florida and Republican Rep. Kenny Marchant of Texas, the chairman and ranking member.
San Nicolas, a Democrat and former vice president of the Bank of Guam, served five years in the territory’s legislature before he challenged and defeated eight-term incumbent Madeleine Z. Bordallo in the 2018 Democratic primary. He is a member of the Financial Services Committee and the Natural Resources Committee.
Spain reburies remains of former dictator Franco on Madrid outskirts
MADRID – Almost 45 years after his death, the remains of former dictator Francisco Franco have been exhumed in Spain and reburied in a “normal” grave with other family members on Madrid’s outskirts.
Family members carried his coffin on Thursday from the burial site in the massive mausoleum in the so-called Valley of the Fallen. His remains were then transported via helicopter to the Mingorrubio cemetery to the north of the city, where his widow was buried.
His coffin was not allowed to be draped with the Spanish flag while being carried, and he was not reburied with his military honors.
Franco ruled Spain from 1939, when his forces won the Spanish Civil War, until his death in 1975.