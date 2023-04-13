The 1950’s Broadway musical comedy “Paint Your Wagon” will be opening at The Acting Company in Yuba City this Friday at 7:30 p.m.
“Paint Your Wagon” was written and lyricized by Alan J. Lerner with music by Frederick Loewe. This local production is directed by Pat Hill, a longtime theater veteran and one of the company's original founders.
Set in the California wilderness in May 1853, “Paint Your Wagon'' centers around Ben Rumson, an old crusty miner who discovers gold. The story then turns to Rumson’s daughter and the lives and loves of the people residing in a mining camp.
"I love 'Paint Your Wagon,'" said Hill. "I love the premise, the music and the reality of the story... Their hardships and loneliness are real. Add to that a wonderful chorus of men's voices and a rousing score and you'll be singing the songs all the way home."
"Popular songs from the show include “Wand’rin’ Star,” “I Talk to the Trees,” and “They Call the Wind Mariah.” Resident performer and musician Joe Moye stars as Ben Rumson with Desiree Justus as his daughter, Jennifer. Rounding out the cast are local favorites Selena Bender, Bill Buchner, Todd Chambers, Sian Compin, Jamie Ferreira, Azana Fuqua, Micah Gould, Liz Hansen, Lisa Hill, Martin Huerta, Cliff Justus, Desiree Justus, Sue Justus, Ed Kelly, Tanda Phelps, Yuki Phelps, Stuart Suwabe, Nici Powers, Deeawn Scruby, Neil Thorson, Geoff Wander and Duane Zanon.
“Paint Your Wagon” will run weekends, starting Friday, until May 21. Performances are scheduled for Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
The Acting Company is located at 815 B St. in Yuba City. Tickets are $20 per person with a $2 opening weekend discount for seniors, students and military families. Organizers said reservations are best made in advance. Tickets may be purchased at the event, online at actingcompany.org, or at the box office. Box office hours are noon to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday except for holidays. For more information, call 530-751-1100.