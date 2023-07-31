Welcome to Teen Space. This section is dedicated to the art and writings of area students for a chance to showcase their work to the greater public. Submissions are open year round to anyone between the ages of 13-19. For more information, email teenspace530@gmail.com, or submit works online at tinyurl.com/c33tsw3k.

This month’s feature focuses on the final photography project of Tyler B., a recent graduate of the Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts in Marysville.

