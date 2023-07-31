Welcome to Teen Space. This section is dedicated to the art and writings of area students for a chance to showcase their work to the greater public. Submissions are open year round to anyone between the ages of 13-19. For more information, email teenspace530@gmail.com, or submit works online at tinyurl.com/c33tsw3k.
This month’s feature focuses on the final photography project of Tyler B., a recent graduate of the Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts in Marysville.
As an unconventional portrait photographer, one's subject is key to the outcome of a photo. My goal is to capture my subjects and their emotions while being shot. I felt like painting with light is the best way to accomplish this. I captured certain emotions by painting using different colors, patterns, or even symbols. Emotions are unpredictable, and because of this I was always working on my toes. This was a fun challenge, thinking on my feet and coming up with ideas in the moment.
I had to start in a low light environment in order to be able to see any of the painted light. Second, I needed a long exposure time, roughly around 20 seconds so I could capture the painting and keep it in place. Then I needed a quick bright flash of light, this served two purposes. First was to freeze the model in place, second was to expose the image and make the model visible.