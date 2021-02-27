Pet of the Week: Cassius

This week’s Pet of the Week is Cassius. Cassius is a beautiful 2 year old long-haired male tabby. He has a personality to match his sweet face. Calm and loving, he would enjoy a kind and affectionate family who enjoyed grooming and spoiling him.
Cassius is neutered, up to date on shots, microchipped and tested negative for FIV and FeLV. He is currently in foster care with ResQpaws. If you would like to meet Cassius, contact ResQpaws at info@resqpaws.org for an application or more information.
Please visit www.ResQpaws.org or call 530-713-9079 for more information about sponsoring a shelter or foster pet, donating, fostering, adopting, or volunteering for ResQpaws Volunteer Organization. ‘Like’ ResQpaws Community Page on Facebook for updates and stop by our adoption events on Saturdays at Yuba City PetSmart to meet some wonderful cats and dogs needing homes.