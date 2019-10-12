FELONY arrests
Gregory W. Damron, 24, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:30 a.m. Oct. 11 on Wilwick Ave. at Clark Ave. on suspicion of burglary, possession of burglary tools and vandalism. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
James D. McCaskill, 21, of the 400 block of Robinson Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2 p.m. Oct. 11 on the 700 block of Wilkie Way in Yuba City on suspicion of criminal threats. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Raymundo Garfias-Luna, 56, of the 200 block of Percy Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:53 p.m. Oct. 10 on eastbound State Route 113 at Knights Road. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Kevin S. Wilhelm, 33, of the 2300 block of Capistrana Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:40 p.m. Oct. 12 on Butte House Road at Adams Road. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.