A new skateboarding shop has rolled into the Plumas Street Shopping district of downtown Yuba City.
Fastplants Skate Shop is one of the first retail endeavors of professional skateboarder Jerry Gurney who has recently returned to his hometown roots.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
A new skateboarding shop has rolled into the Plumas Street Shopping district of downtown Yuba City.
Fastplants Skate Shop is one of the first retail endeavors of professional skateboarder Jerry Gurney who has recently returned to his hometown roots.
“I grew up in Yuba city, but I’ve also spent a lot of time living in San Francisco and SoCal,” said Gurney. “I figured this would be a cool little place to sell some boards, prim out skating in the area, and bring something real to town.”
Situated next to his step-dad’s shop, Milani Optical, Fastplants is a small and hip nook filled with all the skating essentials needed to get kids out and on their grind. From custom decks to wheels, tools, merch, and more, Gurney said his customers can typically cruise out the door with a complete setup for under $200. As an added bonus, board repairs are offered for free, regardless of where they were purchased.
“My goal here is just to service the community with core skating,” said Gurney.
With 23 years of experience under his belt, this 30-year-old skate star has made the internet rounds on more than a few platforms. His style has been described as unique, ripping, and “most metal,” by fans and publishers alike with his videos being featured on Thrasher Magazine, among others.
Some of his sponsors and shouts have included Blood Wizard, Ace, OJ Wheels, Goodtimes Boardstore, Lucky Bearings, and Paradox Grip. In 2018, he was featured in Revolver magazine as one of the primary founders of Devils Lettuce, touted as the world's first pro-skater run legal weed company. Gurney has now established his own skateboard company called Mortuary Skates, which is available both online and in his store.
“For the designs, I just come up with the concept and there's this artist that I work with in Japan that makes it up,” explained Gurney.
Fastplants Skate Shop is located at 642 ½ Plumas St. in Yuba City. Shop hours are typically 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. There is currently no website or social media page available, but customers can contact Gurney at 530-415-4410. For more information on Mortuary Skates, visit mortuaryskates.com.
Those interested in consigning their quality skate gear or merch are also welcome to stop by the shop and discuss it with Gurney.
Cloudy with periods of rain. High 54F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: January 13, 2023 @ 1:54 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.