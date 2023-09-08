In a letter sent to the Almond Board of California on July 20, over 200 Punjabi almond growers have called for regulatory and policy reforms.

Written by Ameet Sharmaan, an almond grower from Yuba-Sutter and spokesman for the Punjabi American Growers Group, the letter emphasizes the need for strict adherence to statutory and administrative law to safeguard the interests of almond growers and ensure the industry's prosperity.

