In a letter sent to the Almond Board of California on July 20, over 200 Punjabi almond growers have called for regulatory and policy reforms.
Written by Ameet Sharmaan, an almond grower from Yuba-Sutter and spokesman for the Punjabi American Growers Group, the letter emphasizes the need for strict adherence to statutory and administrative law to safeguard the interests of almond growers and ensure the industry's prosperity.
“There is asymmetrical information in our market – the supply side shows its hands while the demand side keeps on a poker face. As outlined in our letter the Federal Marketing Order gives (Almond Board of California) the legal authority to fix this issue and we look forward to working together and to bringing necessary regulatory reforms,” Sharma said in the letter.
The letter highlights the state of the almond industry, detailing many small- and medium-size family farms on the brink of survival. According to Sharma, not adjusting for inflation, industry revenue has shrunk by over 50% between 2014 and 2022 despite a sizable increase in acreage and productivity.
"This letter is the result of the tough times growers are facing. The growers have not been happy with the trajectory of the industry for some years now and things are looking worse,” spokesman Jasbir Sidhu said in a statement.
In 2014, gross receipts peaked at around $7.5 billion compared to around $3.6 billion in 2022. Input costs have also increased at a rate not seen in more than a generation, Sharma said.
“Farm equity that, in many cases, took generations to build is quickly disappearing because of borrowing to cover losses. Yes, we are resilient, but we are now running on fumes. The question remains, for how much longer? Simply stated, things must change,” he said.
Punjabi almond growers are calling for the Almond Board to redirect resources toward building demand within the industry. In the board’s 2025 goal roadmap, establishing an increased demand for almonds was not listed.
Because the board is directly responsible for helping growers sell their products, the Punjabi American Growers Group believes that the board must reallocate its resources toward creating long-term demand for almonds.
Growers are also calling for the facilitation of true price discovery related to the demand side of the almond industry. Sharma believes that industry must “show its hand” through supply and demand. He argues that because the Almond Board mandates that growers deliver statistics on their crop production each year, the board must deliver information about demand efforts in turn.
Almond handlers must keep records of their receipts of almonds, withholdings, sales, shipments, inventories, reserve disposition, advertising, and promotion activities.
In response, Sharma asks what the board is doing to gather information regarding industry demand such as buyers, brokers and traders.
“The demand side must be required to make periodic commitments of how many almonds they have sold or committed to sourcing and how much of that they have covered. Finally, this information needs to be aggregated and disseminated to the industry. Symmetry of supply and demand information will result in fewer fluctuations in supplies and prices,” Sharma said.
Finally, Punjabi American Growers ask that the board is consistent should they implement these changes. As the Almond Board welcomes new leadership among its board of directors, growers hope that this year’s board will open to their requests moving forward.
“Growers like us have a lot of faith in the ABC. We also have significant capital at risk. We believe that (the Almond Board) is uniquely positioned to resolve many of the headwinds facing our industry. As growers, we have supported the industry by growing the world’s best almonds. We want to keep doing so in the future. However, it’s high time the (Almond Board) acted to preserve our interests and livelihoods,” Sharma said.