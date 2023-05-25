Wild & Scenic

Participants dressed as fish to help promote the Wild & Scenic Film Festival in Nevada City during a previous event year.

 kathy triolo

Submissions for the 22nd annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival are now open until Sept. 17. 

The festival, produced by the South Yuba River Citizens League, has been recognized as one of the nation’s largest environmental and adventure film festivals with a tour that exposes participating work to more than 30,000 viewers each year.

