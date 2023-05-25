Submissions for the 22nd annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival are now open until Sept. 17.
The festival, produced by the South Yuba River Citizens League, has been recognized as one of the nation’s largest environmental and adventure film festivals with a tour that exposes participating work to more than 30,000 viewers each year.
The goal of the festival is to inform, inspire, and ignite solutions that help restore the earth and human communities while creating a positive future for generations to come, organizers said. The festival welcomes submissions of both short- and feature-length films that focus on nature, community activism, conservation, intentional adventure, health, water, energy, climate change, wildlife, environmental justice, food, and farming.
“Whether it’s reducing your carbon impacts, choosing sustainable products, volunteering in your community, or educating others, anyone can be an agent of change throughout the year, and our festival sets that tone,” said Lívia Campos de Menezes, the festival’s director.
This year, special consideration will be given to those films that explore the chosen theme for 2024: “Reel Action.” “Reel Action” is said to pay homage to the festival's primary mission of inspiring activism. Organizers stated that they would be looking for films that work as a call to action, inviting audiences to learn about the most pressing environmental problems and initiatives anyone can take to improve the natural world and those living around the globe.
The Wild & Scenic Film Festival will take place over several days from Feb. 15-19 in 2024 in Nevada City. After the event, the films will be sent on tour with the goal of igniting “Reel Action” in hundreds of other communities.
The “Early Bird” deadline for film submissions is July 16, with the final deadline set for Sept. 17. The perks of an early submission include discounted pricing. To learn more about the event or submit a film, visit WildAndScenicFilmFestival.org.